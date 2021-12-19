Orchid Tiny House Raises Eligible Bachelor Pads to Mobile Living Standards

Folks, the construction before you is known as Orchid. It's a tiny house from a crew named New Frontier Tiny Homes (NFTH). With a name like this, you can kind of get the idea of how this crew likes to roll. Even though the company has been around only since 2015, this team has collaborated with companies like Dunkin Donuts and Disney.
Just to make things clear, the home you'll be getting to know today, Orchid, is set to start at 195,000 USD (173,238 EUR at current exchange rates). Yes, folks, it literally cost more than some land-locked homes on the market. But, by the end of this article, you too may find yourself selling your apartment or studio to move into one of these puppies.
Now, I mentioned Orchid may be the perfect place for a bachelor. Looking at the gallery, how can you not agree? Let those images impregnate themselves onto your brain and once you're set, come back to the text to get a feel for the things you may have missed.
manufacturer's website, you'll notice that there's an extensive list of everything that goes into Orchid. Well, what you just witnessed is a 300 square-foot (27.9 square-meter) home that comes in with 18,000 lbs (8,164 kg) of weight. Set upon a triple axle trailer, moving around shouldn't be an issue.
All this weight is due to the way Orchid is built. While it's not specified how the frame is made, NFTH mentions that every inch of cedar siding, rolled roof, and porch, is treated to withstand just about any weather you can think of. Spray foam insulation makes sure the interior is nice and warm at all times.
One thing that NFTH did with Orchid was to add countless windows for flooding the interior with natural light. The living room, for example, features a complete pass-through design, with one entry being a floor-to-ceiling tempered glass garage-style door. Then you've got a few skylights built-in as well.
Since the living room is found at the front of Orchid, this is technically the lowest space in the home. Up next, a few steps upward, and you'll enter the kitchen and dining room. Here, NFTH adds things like a dishwasher drawer, an under-mount sink, induction top, and an under-counter mini-fridge. Simple, elegant, minimalist, just right for a bachelor.
Beyond the kitchen, the bathroom is revealed after taking a few steps down. A full-size shower, matte black faucets, custom tile floor and walls, and a toilet offer the comforts of home. A floating vanity with LED lighting and a ventilation fan complete this space.
On the other hand, the bedroom may seem like the smallest area in Orchid, but, with room for a king-size mattress, there isn't much space for anything else, maybe a nightstand. To fight off the claustrophobic feeling that may arise, this space is encircled by windows, including one skylight.
And that's not the end of the story either. NFTH offers an array to make Orchid your mobile dream home. Add things like a solar package, a larger fridge, or a wall hood. Better yet, just remember to bring some extra cash and figure things out on the spot.
Ok, so you got me, the manufacturer makes no mention whatsoever that Orchid may be a bachelor pad, but it does seem fitting, don't you think? Or is it too awkward to invite people out to your home in the woods? Whatever your reason for dishing out near $200K for an Orchid tiny house, you'll get some looks for sure.
