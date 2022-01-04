This Is How Fast the New Open-Top BMW M4 G83 Really Is

The new generation BMW M3 and its M4 brethren have evolved into all-weather machines, if you order them with the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system. Moreover, pure rear-wheel drive is still part of the offering and so is a stick shift for those who’d rather change gears on their own.
In the looks department, the premium compact sports models have evolved into flashy rides due to the ginormous nostrils. However, if you can live with the big kidneys, then you’d still get a proper driver’s car that successfully doubles as a daily.
As for the one that you are about to see doing a few top speed runs on a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn, in the hands of AutoTopNL, it is a G83 Competition. The open-top model, which features a rag top instead of a folding metal roof like its predecessor, lowering the center of gravity and making it lighter, is fast, both in a straight line, and on twisty mountain roads.
BMW’s M Division says that it needs 3.6 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), and 3.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. Flat-out, it can do 155 mph (250 kph), or 174 mph (280 kph) if had with the optional M Driver’s Package.
Powering it is the familiar twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine that develops 503 hp (510 ps / 375 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive system, with 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD modes. The latter promises a typical rear-wheel drive experience.
On the left side of the Atlantic Ocean, the 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible carries an MSRP of $86,300, $7,500 more than the equivalent M4 Coupe.
