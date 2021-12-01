900-HP Mercedes-AMG G 63 Finds Worthy Rival in 600-HP BMW M4 Competition Coupe

Exclusive Interview With Tim Moceri of Salvage to Savage on His Twin Turbo DeLorean

Despite boasting a lot of oomph without anyone messing with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 isn’t the typical vehicle that one would expect to see at a drag racing event. 7 photos



However, the black example depicted on film down below is said to have been the work of PP-Performance, so it reportedly boasts around 900 horses, and likely in excess of 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. Checking out the tuner’s website, we have learned that they offer upgrades for the turbo, intercooler, air filter, and exhaust system, and ECU remaps for the latest G 63, and turning yours into a different kind of animal will set you back almost €26,000 ($29,445) in Germany.



The new 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint of the



Its rival on that day was none other than the BMW M4 Competition Coupe. According to the video, it has 600 hp or so produced by its twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, or some 100 horses more than the stock variant. As a result, it too probably needs roughly 3.5 seconds to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark from a standstill, which would be a half a second improvement over the regular M4 Competition.



Normally, AMG . So, which one do you think was faster?



