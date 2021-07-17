Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 Has an Out-of-This-World Price Tag

Besides modifying pretty much every vehicle made by Mercedes, be it Benz, AMG or even Maybach, as well as the tiny Smarts, Brabus is also in the car-selling business.
Their heavily-modified projects, often with an OTT touch, cost a lot of money, and this Mercedes-AMG G 63 is one of the most expensive vehicles currently listed by the German tuner.
Since we’ve started with the price, we might as well tell you how much it costs: €453,033 or almost $540,000 at the current exchange rates. For that kind of money, one could get almost THREE brand new G 63s straight from the dealer in Germany, or a very nice home in most regions of the world. Brabus says that they will ship it in 4 to 12 months after placing the order.
Some of the things that make it special are the carbon fiber add-ons, sinister black paint contrasted only by the gold accents, hence the Black & Gold Edition designation, muscular stance, 11x23-inch wheels with a 25-spoke design at the front and 20-spoke at the rear, shod in 305/35 Yokohama tires, and a few other things.
Capable of seating four in great comfort, this tuned AMG G-Wagen sports a similar makeover on the inside. Black is the dominating shade, with the fine leather upholstery applied all over. Gold trim can be seen on different parts of the interior, in addition to all kinds of amenities that we’ve covered when the vehicle was first released, last fall.
A power upgrade has boosted the output and torque numbers of the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 from 585 PS (577 HP / 430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), to 800 PS (789 HP / 588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). The nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is quoted at 4.1 seconds, an 0.4-second improvement over the stock G 63 that tops out at 240 kph (149 mph) when ordered with the optional AMG Driver’s Pack.
