Dream Symphony Wants to Become the World's Largest Sailing Yacht, It Will Measure 462 Ft

The building process of the yacht has been stalled for a significant amount of time and it is currently on hold. But the hull of the ship is almost complete and Burgees is now striving to speed things up by looking for a new owner for the Dream Symphony. There’s no price mentioned, so you have to contact Announced more than ten years ago by Turkey-based shipyard Dream Ship Victory, the imposing ship is still in the making, but when it will finally be done, it promises to push back the technical boundaries of yacht classification, as boasted by its current owner, Burgees. It will be 30 percent longer than the Black Pearl, which is currently considered the world’s largest sailing superyacht, measuring 347 ft (106 m) in length.The design of the Dream Symphony was entrusted to Ken Freivokh from the U.K., while the naval architecture is the job of Dykstra Naval Architects, a company based in the Netherlands.In addition to the yacht being truly special for its mind-blowing dimensions, it is also unique in that it is going to be an all-wood (epoxy laminated Iroko) construction. The wood gives the Dream Symphony a warm interior vibe, while still making it just as strong as steel and aluminum vessels.In terms of design, the owner asked for privacy, practicality, classical elegance with a modern twist, as reported by Burgees. The Dream Symphony will feature a diesel-electric propulsion system offering a maximum range of 5,900 Nm at 14 knots.With a two-deck atrium and a spiral staircase, the vessel will have the owner’s duplex apartment on the lower deck, with a bedroom, private bathroom, and lounge. On the main deck, you’ll find a salon and office. There’s also a circular, all-glass swimming pool with a rising floor that can be deployed as a helipad.A convertible conservatory located between the main lobby and the owner’s living quarters can be closed at a touch of a button and creates an all-weather winter garden.Other notable features are a spa with nail and hair salons, a gym, a massage room, and meeting rooms.The building process of the yacht has been stalled for a significant amount of time and it is currently on hold. But the hull of the ship is almost complete and Burgees is now striving to speed things up by looking for a new owner for the Dream Symphony. There’s no price mentioned, so you have to contact Burgees for more info on that.