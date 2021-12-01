2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Teaser Video Confirms 2022 Debut

Can you believe that Aston Martin didn’t have a V12 lump until 1999 when the DB7 Vantage debuted a 5.9-liter unit developed in conjunction with Ford? Marketed with 6.0 liters, the free-breathing mill was replaced by a 5.2-liter powerplant with a couple of turbos in 2016 in the DB11.
Codenamed AE31, the force-fed engine is also shared with the DBS Superleggera. There are signs that Aston Martin will use this marvelous piece of hardware in the DBX, but going forward, the next application for the V12 is the Vantage. Based on the Second Century platform just like the DB series, the smallest car in the lineup will receive the 12-cylinder masterpiece next year for the 2023 model year as per the featured teaser.
The video’s description reads that “it’s not just a Limited Edition, it’s a Final Edition.” Digging a little deeper into the meaning of these words, Aston Martin highlights that its “V12 Vantage marks the end of an era.”
Confused? So am I, but it’s not exactly hard to understand what’s going on. More specifically, the 5.2-liter engine is a dinosaur that doesn’t have a place in the British automaker’s lineup as Europe gears up for the Euro 7 emission standard. Heck, even the Euro 6 emission standard is too hard on the Gaydon-based manufacturer due to a fleet-wide target of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer. For reference, the DBS Superleggera releases 306 grams.
We also have to remember that Aston Martin is joined at the hip to Mercedes and the go-faster division from Affalterbach. Currently headed by former AMG boss Tobias Moers, the British company has recently dropped its plans for a brand-new V6 in favor of Mercedes powerplants.
The Valhalla, for example, switched from the original 3.0-liter V6 to the 4.0-liter V8 that Mercedes-AMG uses in the GT Black Series. Going forward, six-cylinder powerplants may be the norm for high-end sports cars because of the aforementioned emission regulations. On that note, the point I was trying to make is that “marks the end of an era” means exactly that.
Not only are we looking at the bitter end of the glorious Aston Martin V12 Vantage lineage, but the fate of the AE31 engine is sealed.
