2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Teaser Video Confirms 2022 Debut

More on this:

1 Hear Me Roar: The One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Shows Off for Mere Mortals

2 2022 Aston Martin DBX Gets Mercedes Hybridized Straight-Six Engine in China

3 The Mythical Aston Martin Bulldog Is Ready for Its Close-Up and That 200-MPH Run

4 Actors Bradley James and Ed Westwick Spend Day at Silverstone, Racing Aston Martins

5 Top Gear's Reasons Why Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Is Better than the Coupe