Striking Sailing Yacht Project 3093 Gets 2024 Delivery Date

Given the amount of design exercises or concepts we’re treated on the regular, it’s safe to say that it’s not very often that one of them is picked up for production. This is even rarer with yacht concepts.
Project 3093 will be an exception to that rule. The name might not be the most poetic, but the gorgeous design of the vessel will make up for it, for the time being. Project 3093 is a sailing yacht or sloop, created in cooperation between Reichel / Pugh Yacht Design for naval architecture, Design Unlimited for the interior design, and Vitters Shipyard, which will now be handling construction.
Vitters has confirmed the fact that the sailing yacht has been commissioned, as well as the 2024 delivery date, in a statement to Boat International. According to Vitters’ sales and marketing manager Bas Peute, we’re talking about a custom project. “The project team worked intensively together to fulfill the owner’s requirements of building a safe and comfortable superyacht that also performs well in all weather conditions,” Peute says.
Few details on the sailing yacht have been made public as of the time of press, but we do have the official renders for the concept released ahead of this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. They show a most striking silhouette in contrasting black and white and natural beiges, with ample deck space and an overall minimalist style.
The superstructure features vast glazing for panoramic views, and hides an interior designed for “exceptional comfort.” The aft area will most likely be further modified to include a beach club. The deck already houses an outdoor lounge and two dining areas for al fresco meals and gatherings.
Project 3039 is 40 meters (131 feet) long, and will feature innovations like a pair of submarine anchor systems, twin V-drums, and a “peak shaving” battery system.
Vitters Shipyard is no stranger to building this type of family- or cruise-oriented sloops, so expect a masterpiece like other vessels to bear the yard’s signature.
