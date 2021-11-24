Lady Lene Explorer Yacht Reveals Its Calm, Timeless Art Deco Interior Design

After it gracefully stepped into the water for the first time just a month ago, flaunting its wave-piercing bow, round shapes, and giant windows, 111-ft (34-m) explorer yacht Lady Lene now lets us take a peek at its tasteful interior design.
This luxurious tri-deck superyacht was launched in October, as the latest vessel to emerge from the Van der Valk shipyard. Its exterior design belongs to Guido de Groot Design, which was also involved in creating the inner spaces of the ship, along with Carla Guilhem.
The all-aluminum Lady Lene looks striking and was built for top performance. It sports a round bilge fast-displacement hull, a wave-piercing bow, and it is powered by twin MAN 1650 HP engines that enable it to reach a top speed of 18 knots. As for its cruising speed, Lady Lene feels comfortably gliding at 14 knots.
Lady Lene can accommodate up to ten guests and a crew of seven. One owner’s cabin is located on the lower deck and one on the bridge deck. Also on the lower deck, there’s a bunk for children. There are two VIP cabins on the ship and four cabins for the crew.
An airy, open-plan lounge makes for a great chilling space on the main deck, while the aft entertainment space comes with an alfresco bar, a swim platform, and various lounging and dining spots.
Once you step inside the vessel, you are overwhelmed by the surrounding luxury and Art Deco elements. At the same time though, Lady Lene still gives out a homey vibe, which is what the owners requested, according to the shipyard. Aiming for that 1920s, 1930s style, the designers eliminated all the real angles on the yacht and the interior is comfortable, with no sharp edges and corners. Lady Lene is also wheelchair-friendly, with an elevator connecting all decks.
Natural oak was the main material used for the vessel’s interior, as well as a warm silk georgette marble from China, leather, and suede. As Carla Guilhem described it best, the interior of Lady Lene is calm, timeless, and welcoming.
The explorer superyacht is scheduled for delivery at the end of this year.
