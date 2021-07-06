Old Mercedes-AMG G 65 Drag Races New Mercedes-AMG G 63 in V12 vs. V8 Showdown

Mercedes-Benz put together a V12-engined Geländewagen in 2002, a demonstrator that paved the way for the G 65 of 2012. Produced until 2018 in extremely limited numbers, the off-road luxobarge was discontinued over emissions regulations and the archaic motor. 57 photos



A true collector’s car in every respect, the Mercedes-AMG G 65 Final Edition in the following clip used to retail at €310,233 (make that $366,910) when it was new. Only 65 examples were offered worldwide, and one of them has challenged the current-generation G 63 to a straight-line shootout.The 6.0-liter V12 is much obliged to crank out 621 horsepower (630 PS) and 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet) of torque between 2,300 and 4,300 revolutions per minute, which translates to an official acceleration time of 5.3 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). As for the newer 4.0-liter V8, the hot-V engine makes do with 577 horsepower (585 PS) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque from 2,500 to 3,500 revs. That’s good enough for 4.5 seconds to 100 kph, which is hardly surprising because the newer model features theSpeedshift MCT 9-speed automatic transmission.The G 63 Edition 1 in the following video also happens to be lighter at 2,460 kilograms (5,423 pounds) versus 2,835 kilograms (6,250 pounds). One weight-saving difference over the G 65 Final Edition is the double-wishbone independent suspension up front, which offers more precision and control than a solid axle on high-speed washboard surfaces and on the road.Coming courtesy of ArabGT.com, the nine-minute-long video starts with a win for the G 65. The V12-engined model launches an idea harder off the line, and by the end of the long straight where the race takes place, it keeps that advantage by a nose. From a roll, the G 63 has the upper hand, but not by much. The second roll race also ends in victory for the G 63 , which is currently available to order from $156,450 in the United States in America.