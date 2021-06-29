5 HeroWear Apex Exosuit Is the Next Generation of Free-Movement Exoskeletons

Ford GT Drag Races McLaren 675LT, British Supercar Wins Every Single Time

Introduced at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the McLaren 675LT numbers 1,000 examples of the breed for both the fixed-head coupe and hardtop convertible. By comparison, the second-generation GT will total 1,350 units through 2022, when the Blue Oval intends to end production. 14 photos



Both of them launch pretty well off the line, although wheelspin is present. The best individual run of the



The six-cylinder GT, by comparison, can’t do better than 11.5 seconds with the infamous 2.0-inch (51-mm) suspension drop and track mode turned on. Part of the reason the McLaren is quicker on the quarter-mile boils down to the twin-turbo powerplant, namely a 3.8-liter V8 compared to the GT's 3.5-liter V6.



M838 is how the Woking-based automaker calls that engine, which develops a hellish 666 horsepower at 7,100 revolutions per minute and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm. The GT makes do with 651 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 550 pound-feet (746 Nm) from 5,900 rpm, which are impressive figures for a six-pot motor of this displacement.



Owned for roughly five years now, Shmee’s 675LT used to cost $372,600 when it was brand-spanking new. The Ford Motor Company charges at least $500,000 for a GT, and every single option costs a heck of a lot of money. Limited to 12 examples per year, the Liquid Carbon exterior finish commands a whopping $250,000 premium, half the price of the car itself.



