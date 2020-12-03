Ford GT Design Team Leader Selling His 2017 Ford GT With Only 204 Miles

Being the VP of design at the Ford Motor Company certainly has its perks. Moray Callum, the Scotsman who headed the people behind the Ford GT, happens to own one of the earliest examples of the carbon-clad supercar.
Chassis number 2FAGP9CW8HH200006 is currently showing 204 miles (328 km) on the odometer, and as the headline implies, Mr. Callum is trying to sell it to a new and caring owner. No pricing information has been offered by selling vendor Canepa, but you’re definitely looking at more than $500k.
When it was new for the 2017 model year, the second-generation Ford GT retailed at $450,000 before optional extras. So far in 2020, the lowest-selling example hammered at auction for the princely sum of $836,000.
In addition to the original owner and low mileage, the GT H006 insert on the passenger side of the dashboard is certain to attract interests from collectors who genuinely appreciate this car or from flippers who want to make a quick profit. Finished in Liquid Red Metallic over black and white for the interior, the sixth series-production example of the breed further boasts the original tire repair kit and tons of manufacturer’s literature.
Although it’s not as potent as the 760-horsepower Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the GT has the legs on the muscled-up pony car thanks to a high-strung EcoBoost V6 and over-the-top aerodynamics. Capable of 216 mph (347 kph) in V-Max mode, the mid-engine land missile needs 3 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) and 10.8 seconds to cover the standing quarter-mile run.
Be that as it may, the on-paper numbers tell only half of the story. The Blue Oval set out from day one to create a great-handling car, which is why the GT features a motorsport-inspired torsion bar and pushrod suspension in addition to a very aggressive compound for the Michelin PSSC2 rubber shoes.
Last but certainly not least, the GT isn’t even manufactured by Ford. A company called Multimatic is responsible for production in Markham, Ontario, and nine days are needed to complete a car from start to finish.
