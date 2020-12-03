Viper Yellow 1956 Ford F-100 Is Bright as the Morning Sun

With all the taxis using it around the world, it’s hard to be impressed with the color yellow when painted on a car. Except when you see it sprayed on high-profile production vehicles or custom builds such as this one here.
There are a number of vehicles that have worn yellow with pride over the years, including the likes of Camaro, Corvette, and Viper. The bold choice proved quite successful not only for manufacturers but also served as inspiration for custom shops that quickly jumped at the occasion and started using it for their projects.
You can find a perfect example of that right here, in the form of this incredibly fresh-looking Ford F-100 pickup. We dug it up from Mecum’s inventory as it waits for someone to be impressed enough and place a bid for it this weekend in Houston, Texas.
The truck, coming from the first production years for the model, is no anonymous build, as back in 2015, it won the 'Best in Class' award at the F-100 Nationals.
So this is a truck with a pedigree, powered by a bored 429-ci (7.0-liter) engine. The powerplant is gifted with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, is linked to an automatic transmission, and breathes through a dual exhaust system. Sadly, we are not given the specs of the engine in this application.
The stunning look of the bright-as-the-sun Viper Yellow body is more than matched by the chrome featured on the wheels. These are staggered pieces, measuring 17- and 20-inches, and come fitted with spinners because, well, they were a thing back in the day when the pickup was built.
The front and rear bumpers also come in chrome, and, of course, so does the telltale grille of the truck. Inside, the bright exterior opens to a festival of tan leather on the two seats and a clean dashboard with Dakota Digital gauges.
The truck will go under the hammer with reserve, but Mecum does not say how much that is.
