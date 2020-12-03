Towing MPG Test Yields Interesting Results for Gladiator Diesel and F-150 Hybrid

A 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid full-size truck shouldn’t be in the same comparison with a Jeep Gladiator Diesel, but the guys from The Fast Lane Truck channel on YouTube decided they still have something in common. That would be the official EPA fuel efficiency rating of 24 mpg (9.8 liters per 100 km) combined. And, to make things even more interesting, they’re also throwing in a 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg) trailer into the testing mix.

