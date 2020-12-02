Ford Godzilla V8 With American Racing Headers and a 93 Tune Lays Down 419 RWHP

Made from cast iron, the factory manifolds of the Godzilla engine are pretty decent. Be that as it may, long tube headers from American Racing Headers are much lighter and they unlock a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 7.3-liter pushrod V8.
On their own, the aftermarket headers and mid-pipes promise 20 more horsepower from the already capable big-block motor. Add a 93-octane tune to the mix, and the Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck is much obliged to lay down 419 horsepower and 482 pound-feet of torque at the wheels with the stock cat-back exhaust system.
Made in the U.S. from 304 stainless steel, the headers feature hand-ported TIG welded inlets and merge collectors with scavenger spikes. Available with and without 200-cell catalytic converters, these bad boys can be further upgraded with a 3-1/2” polished tip. American Racing Headers is charging $2,315 and $259, respectively.
Coming courtesy of SVTPerformance, the following video also gives us an earful of that sweet-sounding motor in the Ford F-250 Super Duty. A less restrictive cat-back exhaust would definitely improve low-end tones, but that’s a story for another time.
Developed for very serious machinery, the 7.3-liter Godzilla develops 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque from the factory. Also available as a crate engine for $8,150 through Ford Performance, the pushrod V8 can also be found in the Stripped Chassis commercial vehicle, E-Series Cutaway, F-650, and the F-750 medium-duty truck.
Going forward, the Blue Oval intends to roll out a control package for the Godzilla. In other words, this engine will be more than adequate for restomods based on the Fox-body Mustang, F-100 pickup of old, and even the first-generation Ford Bronco.
A different control pack will make it possible to fit a manual transmission instead of the 10R automatic, and an A/C package is also in the works. But that’s not all! “Megazilla” is the codename of the next and more powerful evolution of the Godzilla, but Ford Performance hasn’t confirmed if forced induction is on the menu as well.
