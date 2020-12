Ford Godzilla V8 With American Racing Headers and a 93 Tune Lays Down 419 RWHP

On their own, the aftermarket headers and mid-pipes promise 20 more horsepower from the already capable big-block motor. Add a 93-octane tune to the mix, and the Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck is much obliged to lay down 419 horsepower and 482 pound-feet of torque at the wheels with the stock cat-back exhaust system.Made in the U.S. from 304 stainless steel, the headers feature hand-ported TIG welded inlets and merge collectors with scavenger spikes. Available with and without 200-cell catalytic converters, these bad boys can be further upgraded with a 3-1/2” polished tip. American Racing Headers is charging $2,315 and $259, respectively.Coming courtesy of SVTPerformance , the following video also gives us an earful of that sweet-sounding motor in the Ford F-250 Super Duty. A less restrictive cat-back exhaust would definitely improve low-end tones, but that’s a story for another time.Developed for very serious machinery, the 7.3-liter Godzilla develops 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque from the factory. Also available as a crate engine for $8,150 through Ford Performance, the pushrod V8 can also be found in the Stripped Chassis commercial vehicle, E-Series Cutaway, F-650, and the F-750 medium-duty truck.Going forward, the Blue Oval intends to roll out a control package for the Godzilla. In other words, this engine will be more than adequate for restomods based on the Fox-body Mustang, F-100 pickup of old, and even the first-generation Ford Bronco.A different control pack will make it possible to fit a manual transmission instead of the 10R automatic, and an A/C package is also in the works. But that’s not all! “ Megazilla ” is the codename of the next and more powerful evolution of the Godzilla, but Ford Performance hasn’t confirmed if forced induction is on the menu as well.