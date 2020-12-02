Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador SV, Gap Is Massive

As far as performance-oriented electric vehicles are concerned, there’s only one alternative to Tesla in the guise of the Taycan. The first-ever EV from Porsche isn’t perfect in a plethora of areas, but it’s more than impressive when it comes to the driving experience.
As my colleague Andrei puts it in his track test of the Taycan, this fellow “disguises its weight and size to the point where it appears to defy the laws of physics.” The question is, can it also walk the walk against a thoroughbred supercar like the Aventador SV on the quarter-mile run? As long as you’re fielding the 750-horsepower Turbo S, the answer is downright obvious.
Despite the throwback to internal combustion, Turbo S is how Porsche calls the range-topping version of the Taycan. Available from $185,000 in the United States and capable of 2.6 seconds from zero to 60 mph, this car isn’t light at 2,370 kilograms (5,225 pounds). In fact, that’s a match for the curb weight of the Lexus LS 500h luxury sedan.
The Aventador SV, by comparison, tips the scales at 1,769 kilograms (3,900 pounds) and it’s quite a bit faster at 217 mph. Over the course of 440 yards, however, the free-breathing V12 and automated manual transmission can’t do much against the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
Before skipping the following video to the 3:00 mark, try and guesstimate how much of a gap separates these two glorious machines across the finish line. Well, the EV got this one in the bag with 10.79 seconds at 128.1 mph while the Lamborghini logged 11.5 seconds at 118.6 mph.
The Taycan Turbo S also launched harder to 62 miles per hour, namely 2.7 seconds versus 3.84 seconds for the Raging Bull from Sant’Agata Bolognese. However, the Porker can do better.
Earlier this year, MotorTrend posted 10.47 seconds at 130.7 miles per hour from the battery-electric vehicle with seating for five people. Considering that Dodge quotes 10.6 seconds at 129 mph for the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, it’s obvious that Porsche has infused its great-handling sports sedan with strip-slaying credentials.
