2023 Ford Ranger for Latin America Will Be Made in Argentina

Mostly developed in Australia, the global Ford Ranger we have today is pretty old even by truck standards. 2011 is when the first unit rolled off the assembly line, and since then, the Ford Motor Company made changes to the T6 platform in order to add the mid-size pickup to the U.S. lineup.
2022 is when the all-new Ranger is expected to show up, and the Raptor off-roader may arrive one year later if hearsay is to be taken for granted. Be that as it may, Ford has spilled the beans on the launch date of the next-generation pickup truck for Latin American markets.
The Pacheco Assembly Plant in Argentina has received $580 million to support Ranger production, and dealerships are gearing up for the newcomer in 2023. This investment includes retooling and expansion, but the Blue Oval is also committed to collaborate with local suppliers for better control over the supply chain and to keep production costs low.
According to a dealer document from July 2020, the all-new Bronco "features a variant of the second-generation global mid-size truck architecture.” Reading between the lines, the ladder-frame chassis has been developed from day one for payload and towing.
The Ranger’s relation to the Bronco also gives us a few clues about engine and transmission options for the next-generation U.S. model. 2.3 liters, four cylinders, and a 10-speed automatic for the entry-level EcoBoost are more than enough for a working man’s truck. Higher up the spectrum, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 should do the trick.
Based on previous reports about the all-new Ranger, other parts of the world may be treated to very different options. There’s talk of a plug-in hybrid, which is understandable given that the Bronco PHEV is right around the corner. In addition to the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel, Australia and Europe are supposed to get the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 to the detriment of the Duratorq inline-five that displaces 3.2 liters.
Over in the U.S., the Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne is where Ford produces the current Ranger and Bronco. Knowing the Blue Oval, this is where the next-generation Ranger will also be manufactured.
