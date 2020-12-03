Michelin Design Challenge Focuses on Healthcare With a Honda Design From Wuhan

1966 Ford Mustang GT “A” Code Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise Under the Hood

Classic Ford Mustang GTs are among the most sought-after cars today, whether they're in tip-top shape or in a rather average condition. That's simply because fully restoring such an old model can turn it into a gem costing a small fortune. 25 photos



And it’s all because this pony car is missing the most important part that would have otherwise set it apart from the other 1966 Mustang GTs you can find online these days: the 289 4V “A” code engine that’s no longer there. Instead, you’ll now find just a big hole under the hood that you’ll have to care of as well.



So basically, what you’re looking at right here is a roller in need of a complete restoration, and dealing with the rust should be at the top of the priority list for whoever buys it. And this is because there’s indeed plenty of rust in the floor; on the other hand, the car is said to be rather solid elsewhere.



The good news is the Mustang still comes with several parts originally installed by



Needless to say, this Mustang is one of those rare classics that could eventually become a head-turning machine with the right restoration process, so judging from the photos here, it’s totally worth a second chance to get back on the road.



