Rocket Engines Could Be Fired at the Lunar Surface to Get Water

4 Chevy Silverado on Turbo L33 Swap Drags ATS-V and Focus RS, It's Not Even Close

1 18-Year-Old Takes Dad's 3,200-HP Viper on the Street, It's Crazy at Just 8 PSI

More on this:

C8 Corvette Drag Races Tesla Model 3, Sadly Doesn’t Stand a Chance

You’ve probably seen a lot of Model 3 Performance quarter-mile showdowns, and even though it’s not as quick as the Model S Plaid, the smaller sedan is capable of 11.5-second sprints on bone-stock rubber. 9 photos



The midship sports car from Bowling Green, Kentucky then races a Dodge Magnum station wagon that appears to feature a go-faster tire setup. Contrary to expectations, the old-school family hauler seals the deal in 14.105 seconds at 99.94 miles per hour (161 kilometers per hour) while the C8 falls into the 12.8-second range with a speed of 109.90 mph (177 kph).



Although the ‘Vette can break the GM estimate of 11.2 seconds fully stock, it’s hard to achieve this result because internal combustion is a little capricious in comparison to electric propulsion. From the launch revs to the temperature of the rubber, traction control mode, and transmission mode, there are too many variables in contrast to an electric sedan like the M3P.



To whom it may concern, a brand-new Model 3 Performance will set you back $56,990 excluding taxes and optional extras. The most expensive of the lot is Full Self-Driving Capability, which promises to add Autosteer on city streets later this year. As for the Corvette, a base Stingray will set you back $62,195 for the 2022 model year, a $1,200 hike over the 2021 model.



Going forward, that price tag with the introduction of the



The pre-facelift M3P in the following video crosses the finish line in 11.5 seconds at 117.43 miles per hour (189 kilometers per hour), which isn’t exactly great for mid-engine Corvette fans. On the other lane of the drag strip, a blue-painted C8 Z51 couldn’t do better than 12.7 seconds at 110.12 mph (177 kph), figures that could’ve been much better with a better launch and a better driver. For the sake of reference, Chevy quotes 11.2 seconds with or without the Z51 package at 123 or 121 miles per hour, respectively.The midship sports car from Bowling Green, Kentucky then races a Dodge Magnum station wagon that appears to feature a go-faster tire setup. Contrary to expectations, the old-school family hauler seals the deal in 14.105 seconds at 99.94 miles per hour (161 kilometers per hour) while the C8 falls into the 12.8-second range with a speed of 109.90 mph (177 kph).Although the ‘Vette can break the GM estimate of 11.2 seconds fully stock, it’s hard to achieve this result because internal combustion is a little capricious in comparison to electric propulsion. From the launch revs to the temperature of the rubber, traction control mode, and transmission mode, there are too many variables in contrast to an electric sedan like the M3P.To whom it may concern, a brand-new Model 3 Performance will set you back $56,990 excluding taxes and optional extras. The most expensive of the lot is Full Self-Driving Capability, which promises to add Autosteer on city streets later this year. As for the Corvette, a base Stingray will set you back $62,195 for the 2022 model year, a $1,200 hike over the 2021 model.Going forward, that price tag with the introduction of the Z06 performance variant. Now expected as a 2023 model, the Z06 will feature a flat-plane crankshaft V8 that Chevy reportedly intended to use in the Camaro Z/28