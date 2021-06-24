2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Possibly Delayed for the 2023 Model Year

5 C8 Corvette Owner Compares His Stingray Z51 to the Porsche 718 Spyder

Initially expected to premiere this July for the 2022 model year, the C8 Z06 has been allegedly pushed back to the 2023 model year. Due to this delay, it’s natural to assume that E-Ray production is affected as well. 26 photos



There is, however, a blind spot that GM Authority failed to mention. The assembly plant is currently unavailable to visit, and General Motors hasn’t offered a date of reopening. The Detroit-based automaker may be trialing new robots and tools for the Z06 as we speak, but on the other hand, the company still hasn’t fulfilled C8 Stingray orders for the 2021 model year.



Whatever is actually happening there, it’s only a matter of time until the Golden Bowtie will come out clean about the performance-oriented trim level with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine derived from the C8.R endurance race car. From 5.5 liters of displacement, the LT6 will deliver more than 600 horsepower, possibly 617 horsepower, as per a recent report.



The most potent N/A V8 for the 2022 or 2023 model year is also expected with anything between 480 and 550 pound-feet (651 to 746 Nm) of torque, although I’m inclined to believe that Chevrolet won’t break the 500 mark. For reference, the 4.5-liter V8 of the



A dual-clutch transmission modified for higher RPMs will be standard. The Z07 Ultimate Performance Package is expected to include carbon-fiber wheels like the now-discontinued Shelby GT350R and Shelby GT500 CFHP or CFTP. As opposed to the go-faster Mustang twins, the Z06 has the upper hand in terms of tire dimensions with 345/25 by 21-inch steamrollers out back and 275/30 by 20-inch rubber shoes for the front axle.