Mercedes-AMG G65 Discontinued, Final Edition Limited To 65 Units

What makes it special, though? Starting with the wheels, the G65 Final Edition is underscored by bronze 21-inch twin-spoke light-alloy rims. The visual presence is further enhanced by silver-painted brake calipers and black AMG
Sport side decals, which are scarcely apparent because of the black paintwork.
Look even closer, and you’ll notice many more Final Edition
touches, including matte bronze for the radiator grille surround and underride guard, matte black running boards and exhaust pipes, and so forth. As expected from a luxed-up monster SUV
that costs $252,690 after $995 destination in the U.S., the cabin is both expressive and chock-full of high-quality upholstery and trim.
As part of the designo Exclusive package, the occupants are hugged by Nappa leather seats with carbon fiber-like side bolsters and topstitching in light brown. The real type of carbon fiber is also present, as is bronze decorative stitching, milled Edition lettering in the grab handle, floor mats with light brown leather edging, among many more goodies. From the driver’s perspective, the Nappa leather-wrapped AMG Performance steering wheel is a palpable treat.
Arguably the ultimate expression of the world's most powerful series production off-roader, the G65 Final Edition takes its mojo from the M279 AMG, which is also found in Maybach’s S650 Cabriolet
and G650 Landaulet
.
Rated at 630 PS (621 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (737 pound-feet) of torque between 2,300 and 4,300 rpm, the G65 AMG Final Edition will shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds. Electronically limited, the top speed stands at 230 km/h (143 mph), which is more than enough in a weighty vehicle with such a high center of gravity.
Just like the non-Final Edition model, the last hurrah of the G65 relies on the AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic automatic transmission to transfer the suck-squeeze-band-blow to all four wheels. In anticipation of the W464, the three-pointed star will soon pull the plug on the G500 4x4²
.