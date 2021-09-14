Purple Silk BMW M4 Competition Cabrio Is Totally What the Joker Would “Buy” Harley Quinn

Technically, the BMW M4 is only in its second-generation, but if you know your cars, then you pretty much know what the 4 Series range is all about. At the very top of said range sits the mighty M4, which is available as a Coupe (G82) and as a Convertible (G83).
The latter is the subject of this story, as an interesting-looking example was recently spotted on display at a BMW dealership in the Middle East. Think what you will about the size of the grille or the overall design of the car, but this particular specification is quite the head-turner.
Starting with the exterior, the first thing we notice is this vibrant BMW Individual colorway dubbed Purple Silk. It will cost you extra, but to some people it’s worth it, as long as the rest of the spec is equally “daring”. As for the roof, we’re not sure if it’s the standard black soft top or the Moonlight black soft top, but either would work great alongside those 19/20-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels, which are standard on the M4 Competition.
Moving on to the interior, we can see a little bit of the carbon fiber trim and we can easily tell that the car was fitted with the M carbon bucket seats (in Ivory White) too, which in the U.S. will cost you an extra $3,800 on top of what you’d already be paying for a 2022 M4 Competition xDrive Convertible. By the way, it has a starting MSRP of $86,300.
Of course, what you’re really paying for when it comes to this car is the 3.0-liter twin turbo straight-six unit, working alongside BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. The engine produces 503 hp (510 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque and if you engage Launch Control, you’ll be able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.6 seconds from a standstill.
