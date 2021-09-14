New Study Puts Numbers on How Much More Distracted Tesla Autopilot Drivers Are

18-Year-Old Jett Lawrence Secures AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship in Dramatic Style

“My one goal was to win a championship and since then I've really been working my butt off to get to where I am today. Thankfully it's all paid off, and I can take a break and get ready for next season.” The 18-year-old rider secured his title by amassing a record of 8-3 moto finishes for fifth overall on the day and first overall in the standings. Not to be outdone, older brother Hunter Lawrence turned in 3-9 moto results placing third on the podium.Jett endured a very slow start to the first heat of the race as well as several crashes, one of which involved avoiding a downed rider who’d fallen off moments previously. Jett expertly piloted his Honda CRF250R to crawl his way back to 11th place by the mid-way point of the first moto.He overtook two more riders very late into the race including one just before the finish line. This meant Jett would have had to finish in 7th place or better to earn enough season points to take home the title.Complications at the beginning of the final race put Jett as far back as 13th place in its initial stages, but it seems he is made of sterner stuff than the average man. With grit, determination, and superb control of his motorcycle , Lawrence once again crawled his way all the way up to 4th place. Another pass on the final lap put him into third place for the race, a position he’d hold until the checkered flag.“It's cool to wrap it up, but I don't think it's actually sunk in yet, realistically; I'm still trying to process it. I didn't come over here for nothing,” the triumphant rider proclaimed.“My one goal was to win a championship and since then I've really been working my butt off to get to where I am today. Thankfully it's all paid off, and I can take a break and get ready for next season.”

