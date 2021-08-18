Brooklyn Gray BMW M3 Competition Caught Posing on Brushed Dark Clear HRE Wheels

If you’re trying really hard to come around to liking the latest G80-generation BMW M3 and its horrendous front fascia, then maybe seeing the right body color and wheel combo will be of some assistance. 12 photos



Those wheels, which by the way cost $2,800 apiece, come courtesy of



Speaking of which, the regular M3 Competition isn’t quite as quick off the mark as the all-wheel drive xDrive variant. The latter will get you to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, whereas this one needs 3.8 seconds. Sure, it’s still quicker than the



In the end, there’s no denying the G80 M3 Competition’s performance prowess. It’s faster than its predecessor, more powerful thanks to its 503 hp twin turbocharged It’s true, the headlights are too big, the grille is definitely too big and various design lines need to be exorcised as soon as possible – that facelift can’t come soon enough. However, this car still features an aggressive stance. It’s an M3 after all. Add a no-nonsense color like Brooklyn Gray and a set of stylish custom wheels, and that frown is probably getting turned upside down. OK, more like hopefully.Those wheels, which by the way cost $2,800 apiece, come courtesy of HRE and are dubbed S104SC (available in 20-inch, 21-inch and 22-inches). Their Brushed Dark Clear aesthetic matches the car’s shiny gray exterior quite well. What’s another three grand on top of what you already paid for your M3, right? Which in this case would be at least $72,800 (for the rear-wheel drive Competition variant).Speaking of which, the regular M3 Competition isn’t quite as quick off the mark as the all-wheel drive xDrive variant. The latter will get you to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, whereas this one needs 3.8 seconds. Sure, it’s still quicker than the base M3 with its 4.1-second 0-60 sprint time, but to be almost half a second down on the xDrive version doesn’t sound too peachy keen to us.In the end, there’s no denying the G80 M3 Competition’s performance prowess. It’s faster than its predecessor, more powerful thanks to its 503 hp twin turbocharged inline-six engine , and considerably safer and more modern from a comfort standpoint. If only it didn’t have such a controversial design when viewed from the front, or a front 3/4 angle for that matter.

