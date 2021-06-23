2021 BMW M4 Competition Takes on BMW X5 M, Drag Race Is Brutal

Hello and welcome to a brutal Bavarian brawl. We've got the hot new 2021 BMW M4 Competition going up against an SUV from the class above, the mighty X5 M. Place your bets on who's going to win.
The race is an unusual one, almost unfair if you will. The era of dominant sports cars is over, and SUVs are expected to do drag races just as well. This new M4 Competition is at a severe disadvantage for one reason: it doesn't have AWD.
You might not think that's a big deal when M4s look so agile and sporty. But that split second in the beginning can determine the outcome of the entire race. Spin the rear tires, lose traction and you've already lost.
BMW was aware of this problem and will begin offering the M4 xDrive pretty soon. But as things stand, the X5 M looks like the winner. While its shape is that of a lumbering SUV, the V8 powertrain makes way more torque. Also, we've seen it do amazingly well against some serious competitors such as the Lamborghini Urus or the Audi RS Q8.
Let's see what the official specs have to say. The M4 Competition makes 503 horsepower (510 PS) from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo 6-cylinder. It's now equipped with a very similar 8-speed auto to the one in the X5 M. This is the hardcore version of the SUV, so it delivers 617 horsepower from its 4.4-liter twin-turbo.
Sure, there's a large weight difference between the two models, but that doesn't always matter in a drag race. Also, the new M4 Competition is the heaviest yet. So what happens? Well, the X5 M smashes the first race. The inial lead created by the AWD launch is extended further with the help of all that V8 grunt. After that defeat, Archie Hamilton says he's got no hope for the second race from a dig, as the rolling race is his only chance.
Can the M4 get the consolation prize? Well, it is closer, but the extra power of that V8 is too much. At least the coupe lost to something that can compete with a Lamborghini Urus!
