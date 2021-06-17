Tanzanite Blue BMW M4 Competition Rocking M Performance Parts Is a Show Stopper

If we go by nameplate alone, this is only the second-generation BMW M4, which in Coupe guise is also known as the G82. While its looks may be controversial, its performance certainly is not, thanks to an excellent 3.0-liter twin turbocharged straight-six with 473 hp (480 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 nm) of torque.
This however is the M4 Competition, meaning that same engine is now producing 503 hp (510 ps) and 479 lb-ft (650 nm) of torque, which is then sent to the wheels via an eight-speed ZF 8HP automatic gearbox. As you may have noticed, there’s more to this car than just its powertrain configuration.
You’re looking at a gorgeous Tanzanite Blue II Metallic ($1,950 option) M4 Competition model, which has been bathed in M Performance parts for as exotic a look as you can get in a BMW 4 Series. On display at the carmaker’s Abu Dhabi dealership, this M4 also comes with the stunning Kyalami Orange interior with Full Merino leather ($2,250), as well as the optional M carbon bucket seats ($3,800).
Other visible features, either for the interior or the exterior, include the carbon fiber trim ($950), the M Carbon Exterior Package ($4,700), M Carbon Ceramic brakes ($8,150) and specific M Performance Parts, such as the front bumper attachment, front splitter, aero flicks, air breather covers, side skirts, rear bumper winglets and the rear wing – all of which made from carbon fiber.
If you also get the M Driver’s Package ($2,500), you’ll unlock a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), instead of its electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The 0-60 mph (97 kph) time meanwhile stays the same, at 3.8 seconds.
In the U.S. you can get your 2021 M4 Competition for upwards of $74,700. However, if you want your ride to be specified like this one, it will probably cost you over $100,000, especially with the M Performance parts.
You’re looking at a gorgeous Tanzanite Blue II Metallic ($1,950 option) M4 Competition model, which has been bathed in M Performance parts for as exotic a look as you can get in a BMW 4 Series. On display at the carmaker’s Abu Dhabi dealership, this M4 also comes with the stunning Kyalami Orange interior with Full Merino leather ($2,250), as well as the optional M carbon bucket seats ($3,800).
Other visible features, either for the interior or the exterior, include the carbon fiber trim ($950), the M Carbon Exterior Package ($4,700), M Carbon Ceramic brakes ($8,150) and specific M Performance Parts, such as the front bumper attachment, front splitter, aero flicks, air breather covers, side skirts, rear bumper winglets and the rear wing – all of which made from carbon fiber.
If you also get the M Driver’s Package ($2,500), you’ll unlock a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph), instead of its electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). The 0-60 mph (97 kph) time meanwhile stays the same, at 3.8 seconds.
In the U.S. you can get your 2021 M4 Competition for upwards of $74,700. However, if you want your ride to be specified like this one, it will probably cost you over $100,000, especially with the M Performance parts.