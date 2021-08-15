SEE Project Imagines a Gorgeous, Hybrid Superyacht With Walls of Glass and Five Pools

BMW M4 Goes Shopping for New Wheels, Should’ve Visited a Plastic Surgeon Instead

It’s going to be a while until BMW’s new design language becomes easier to swallow, but in the meantime, several tuning companies have already addressed the bucktooth grille problem of the new-gen 4 Series, M4, and M3 16 photos



Measuring 10.5x20 inches at the front and rear, the wheels have a machine silver finish, and spin around the light yellow brake calipers, contributing to the car’s revised stance, alongside the tweaked suspension that has brought the body closer to the asphalt.



Priced at $2,440 for the complete set, bar the tires, the wheels are also available in other sizes, from 8.5x20 to 12x20 inches, and from 9x22 to 11x22 inches. The latter option is also the most expensive, as it costs $735 per wheel, or $2,940 for the complete set. The alloys can be ordered in one of the many paint finishes



Equipped with various



This means that the twin turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six, shared with the regular M4 and M3, which are less powerful, still pumps out 503 brake horsepower or 510 metric HP , and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque.



The extra 30 HP and 73 lb-ft (100 Nm) over the standard M4 allows it to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.8 seconds. Get it with the optional M Driver’s Pack, and it will run out of breath at 180 mph (290 kph).



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.