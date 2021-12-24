BMW M Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With a Special Edition M4 CSL

Half a century of excellence in motorsport is a milestone that needs proper celebration, and the BMW M motorsport division will no doubt deliver on that. The Bavarians already announced some goodies for the fans that order an M-branded car, but no matter how posh a sticker is, it can’t compete with a special edition sportscar.
According to a reputed leakster on the g80.bimmerpost forum, the BMW M division will mark its anniversary with a bang and this means a special edition of the upcoming BMW M4 CSL. The car will be a purist’s delight with all the unnecessary bits deleted. This includes comfort access, parking sensors, and electric-adjustable seats, which will make the special edition car even lighter than the CSL already should be.
Also, the post notes the special model that will have a limited run of “just a few months” will feature a manual transmission. So far, the regular CSL is supposed to come with automatic, although a manual option cannot be ruled out just yet, at least for some markets. This information should be taken with a grain of salt, although the guy that posts under the ynguldyn pseudonym has delivered before, according to BMW Blog.
The next G82 M4 CSL hasn’t been revealed to the public yet, although our spies have been busy snapping the prototypes out for testing. Compared with the regular M4 Competition, the future M4 CSL should be lighter and more aerodynamic. The engine should also be a tad more powerful than the CSL’s 510 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, maybe in the 550 HP territory.
According to insiders, the BMW M4 CSL will already be a highly exclusive model, with only 1,000 units planned. This makes the 50th-anniversary edition even harder to get, but this is the whole point of such a car after all.
Apart from this special edition beast with the M4 moniker, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more BMW M branded cars wearing the “50th-anniversary” badge.
