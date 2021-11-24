This Is What You Will Get With a Limited-Edition 50th Anniversary BMW M Vehicle

5 Here’s What Makes the New M3 and M4’s M-Developed xDrive AWD System So Special

BMW M will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and the German marque has already announced a few special touches for all the cars ordered until January 2022. Do not worry, as M Performance models will be able to get the same ornaments through an optional order, but they have the same deadline. 9 photos







A special celebration will take place at the 2022 Nürburgring 24-hour race, so fans have a lot to look forward from the marque next year. The big change with the special edition models comes in the form of the BMW emblem, which is replaced by one that has the classic BMW Motorsport colors around the famous roundel. The anniversary logo is featured on the front and rear of the vehicle, as well as on the wheel hubs. BMW M first used the shifted semicircles in blue, violet, and red on its racing cars back in 1973. The three-color stripes slanted to the right and leaning on the M letter first appeared on the BMW M1. The same model was the only BMW M car to have the logo with the three-color stripes and the historic motorsport emblem.Any true BMW fan will know that, out of those three-color stripes, the blue color stands for BMW, the red is meant to symbolize racing, while the violet expresses the connection between the marque and competitions. Those with a keen eye for details might have noticed that the traditional violet has given way to a dark blue.BMW M automobiles ordered until the end of January 2022 will get the new logo as standard. Meanwhile, BMW M Performance models, such as the M340i, M440i, X3 M40i, and many others, will get the possibility of ordering the anniversary logos as optional equipment straight from the factory.Furthermore, BMW has decided to offer distinctive colors like Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Dakar Yellow, Macao Blue, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, or Imola Red with selected models for the 2022 anniversary year. That means that only some BMW M automobiles will be available with a selection of the mentioned colors until an unspecified date in 2022.If you think that these special touches are the only thing that BMW M is doing to celebrate its 50th anniversary , you are mistaken, as there's more to come from the German performance marque. The company will launch new products , as well as organize special events BMW M has also confirmed its presence with exceptional exhibits at the 2022 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, as well as the 2022 Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach.A special celebration will take place at the 2022 Nürburgring 24-hour race, so fans have a lot to look forward from the marque next year.

Editor's note: We cannot help but wonder how many owners of entry-level BMW models will fit these badges on their cars next year. We cannot help but wonder how many owners of entry-level BMW models will fit these badges on their cars next year.

