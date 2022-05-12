BMW M4 CSL Scooped: Carbon Fiber Galore, Rear Seat Delete, and No iDrive 8

More on this:

1 2023 BMW M4 CSL Hommage Hinted, Could Cost as Much as a Ferrari SF90 Stradale

2 2023 BMW M4 CSL Teased Ahead of May 20 Unveiling

3 2023 BMW M4 CSL Spied in Its Second-Favorite Place, Its Driver Is Not Happy

4 2023 BMW M4 CSL Looks Fast, Sounds Furious in Nurburgring Spy Video

5 2023 BMW M4 CSL Spied Again, Model Designation Is Now Confirmed by Logo