BMW M4 CSL Scooped: Carbon Fiber Galore, Rear Seat Delete, and No iDrive 8

The 2023 BMW M4 CSL has returned to tje spy arena, with our man with the cam getting close enough to a prototype to capture a few pictures of the interior and then some.
Unless we count the teasers released last week and then deleted, these are the most revealing images of the hardcore premium compact sports coupe from the Munich auto firm, which will be officially unveiled next Friday, May 20, during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.
Literally bathed in carbon fiber, the 2023 M4 CSL has a big chin spoiler with branded side blades. More red trim can be seen on the side skirts, contrasting the light blue exterior shade, and the five-fin diffuser is visible too. The special wheels, 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear, shod in 275/35 and 285/30 tires, respectively, have bespoke center caps that honor the M Division’s 55th anniversary.
Bucket seats with integrated headrests made of carbon fiber further elevate the sporty feel of the car. They are wrapped in a combination of red and grey leather and grey Alcantara on the pictured prototype, with white and red stitching. ‘CSL’ logos decorated the seatbacks and center console, and BMW has gone all-in with the carbon fiber inside. The steering wheel was wrapped in Alcantara, and the door cards have a similar theme to the seats. Another novelty is the rear-seat delete, accompanied by a ’no luggage here’ sticker, according to our spy photographers, and the fact that it doesn't feature the iDrive 8 infotainment system.
Some believe that the M4 CSL will have around 540 horsepower on tap, though there’s no way of proving it yet. Nonetheless, that would give it a 40 hp or so advantage over the 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque M4 Competition Coupe, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine rockets the xDrive all-wheel drive model to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds. Due to the extra oomph and weight savings, the CSL will complete the sprint a few tenths of a second quicker.
The first copies of the model are understood to start arriving in the United States this fall, and even though pricing is another well-preserved secret, we’d expect it to be more than twice as expensive as the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, which kicks off at $79,000, before destination, dealer fees, and options.
It has recently come to our attention that BMW M might not be done with the M4 family, as a more extreme version could be in the pipeline. It will use the same underpinnings, albeit tweaked out, might have approximately 600 hp on tap, and will feature exclusive body panels. If the report is correct, then the assembly will be limited to 50 units, and each one could start at around €600,000 (over $630,000) in Europe.
