2023 BMW M4 CSL Hommage Hinted, Could Cost as Much as a Ferrari SF90 Stradale

BMW’s M Division has already confirmed the unveiling of the new M4 CSL on May 20, during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy, and if this rumor holds water, then it won’t be the only premiere part of the sub-brand’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
According to a piece published online by WhichCar, the M4 CSL won’t sit at the top of the new-gen M4 family, as that role could be reserved for an Hommage model. The yet-unnamed variant is said to adopt some of the styling cues of the BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Concept (pictured above), honoring the E9 CSL from the ‘70s.
Despite sharing its underpinnings and overall proportions with the 2023 M4 CSL, the Homage will look different. It is understood to feature bespoke body panels, shaped in a more aerodynamic, and aggressive at the same time, manner, and they could be made of carbon fiber in order to keep the weight in check. Speaking of which, it should tip the scales at around 1,550 kg (3,417 lbs).
Powering it will be the familiar 3.0-liter straight-six engine, with twin-turbocharging. The output and torque are rumored at 600 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), and they will be directed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, or so it appears anyway. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration might take around 3.5 seconds and top speed could exceed the 186 mph (300 kph) mark.
The quoted Aussie website claims that production could be capped at 50 copies in total, and each one might be priced at around €600,000 (equal to over $630,000), or about as much as a brand-new Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Nonetheless, the coolness factor and rarity should make the new Hommage car quite popular with collectors, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it will go up in value.
Meanwhile, the 2023 BMW M4 CSL is gearing up for debut next Friday. The track-focused model will feature headlamps with a yellow-ish hue, official teasers have revealed, exclusive taillights, kidney grille with horizontal slats, and big apron. The ducktail spoiler will be integrated into the trunk lid, and the new diffuser will have cutouts for four tailpipes. Further setting it apart will be exclusive colors, and maybe wheels, joined by new front seats with extra side bolstering, dedicated upholstery and trim, and perhaps more carbon fiber accents.
We have no idea yet how much power it will have on tap (some suggest around 540 hp), but the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six unit will be punchier than the one found under the hood of the M4 Competition. In the latter, it pushes out 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.4 seconds when ordered with the optional rear-biased all-wheel drive system. The non-Competition version is four tenths of a second slower.
