Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Finally Sells Out, 18 Months After Premiere

Alfa Romeo presented the GTA twins back in March 2020, which is exactly 18 months ago. Better late than never, all 500 units have been spoken for.
Pretty… underwhelming, isn’t it? Even though it’s the very best Giulia in production today, few people can see the appeal of a sporty compact executive sedan that costs a simply ludicrous €175,000 (make that $202,500 at current exchange rates). The more hardcore GTAm costs €10,000 more.
What make the Gran Turismo Alleggerita and Gran Turismo Alleggerita Modificata so exquisite over the Quadrifoglio? The list begins with aero trickery that was reportedly derived from the world of Formula 1 with the help of Sauber Engineering. The Akrapovic titanium exhaust system with two centrally-mounted exists also needs to be mentioned, along with carbon-fiber garnish, center-locking lightweight wheels, and wider tracks.
New springs, bushings, and shock absorbers improve the car’s handling over the Quadrifoglio. The more dramatic GTAm has been optimized with a larger front splitter and carbon-fiber wing for improved stability at high speed, and the GTAm also happens to be a two-seat-only affair. Both versions come with a lot of Alcantara upholstery, and the GTAm cranks up the weight-saving mantra to 11 with belts in place of interior door handles.
Alfa Romeo says they managed to reduce 100 kilograms (220 pounds), resulting in 1,520 kilograms (3,351 pounds) combined with 540 metric horsepower for a power-to-weight ratio of 2.82 kilograms per metric horsepower. That’s really impressive compared to segment rivals that include the G80 BMW M3 Competition with M xDrive all-wheel drive, although you can’t daily the balls-out GTAm as you can the Bimmer.
As for the reason Alfa Romeo limited the go-faster sedan to 500 examples worldwide, there are actually two I can think of. As mentioned earlier, it’s too expensive for most people interested in this kind of vehicle. And secondly, Alfa Romeo paid tribute to the beautiful Giulia GTA from 1965 since this was the number required for Class 2 Turismo homologation.
