Alfa Romeo F1 Will Race at Monza With Slightly Different, Italian Flag-Inspired Livery

Alfa Romeo Racing will take to the track this weekend during the Italian Grand Prix featuring a fresh new livery for the car and new race suit designs for the drivers, both of which were meant as a tribute to the bond between the Italian carmaker and Monza.
Monza happens to be the track where Alfa Romeo won its first title in Formula 1 history on September 3, 1950, with Nino Farina behind the wheel of the Alfetta 158. In order to celebrate this bond, Alfa Romeo modified the livery on its cars, which now boasts a new logo with colors reflecting those of the Italian flag. Meanwhile, the upper part of the engine cover is now ‘Quadrifoglio’ green, to better complement the red and white of the regular livery.
The way the colors are drawn provides a horizontal outline to the Italian flag, which becomes the dominant theme of the livery.
As previously stated, the team didn’t just focus on the car but on the race suits as well, which also feature the 111-year logo on the upper part, providing a vertical outline on the driver’s leg.
Wearing these fresh new colors, an Alfa Romeo F1 showcar will visit the Museo Storico Alfa Romeo in Arese throughout the weekend, with visitors able to take part in a virtual experience that includes a livestream with the drivers from the garage at Monza.
Speaking of their drivers, next year’s lineup will feature current Mercedes-AMG Petronas man Valtteri Bottas, who signed a multi-year contract with Alfa Romeo earlier this week. Bottas’ departure cleared the way for Williams star George Russell to join Mercedes, as well as for the return of Alexander Albon, who signed for Williams.
As for this season, Alfa Romeo Racing isn’t doing too well in the Constructors Standings, having amassed just three points.
