2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Spied With Headache-Inducing Camouflage

Alfa Romeo has covered the D-segment with the Giulia and Stelvio. As for the B- and C-segment MiTo and Giulietta hatchbacks, the Italian company intends to roll out a subcompact crossover on French underpinnings as well as a compact sport utility vehicle with hardware from two Jeeps.
I am referring to the FCA SUSW platform of the Renegade and Compass, which is pretty old by design. Lest we forget, the Small U.S. Wide architecture traces its roots back to the Small Common Components and Systems architecture co-developed with GM at the beginning of the 2000s.
Spied with a tremendous amount of camouflage, the near-production Tonale in the photo gallery will be produced at Fiat Chrysler’s Pomigliano d'Arco assembly plant where the Panda is currently manufactured. Initially scheduled to launch this year, the premium crossover has been delayed to early 2022 because of the plug-in hybrid system’s inadequate performance.
Jean-Philippe Imparato currently runs Alfa Romeo, and he made it clear that engineers have “to apply electrification in perfect Alfa Romeo style.” Obviously, the plug-in hybrid system is based on Jeep’s baby 4xe.
As opposed to the Wrangler 4xe, the Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe combine a 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and an electrified rear axle to all-wheel-drive capability, extra performance, better fuel economy, and lower carbon-dioxide emissions. Both feature an 11.4-kWh battery mounted under the rear seats, which offers up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) of all-electric driving range. A second electric motor is located up front and works in synergy with the turbocharged lump, acting as a high-voltage generator.
The biggest advantage to the baby 4xe system is the lack of a propeller shaft from the powerplant to the rear axle. At the present moment, Jeep offers two states of tune with 170 and 240 metric horsepower, respectively. On that note, Imparato believes that Alfa Romeo is capable of doing much better in the United States, which is another way of saying the Tonale may be offered in North America from the latter half of 2022 for the 2023 model year.
