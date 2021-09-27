Totem GT Super Gives You 620-Hp V6 While You Can Have It

kW

Just like the GTElectric, the new Totem will also have 20 units. Surprisingly, the combustion-engined version will be more expensive than the one powered by batteries. While the latter costs €430,000 ($502,950 at the current exchange rate), the V6-powered version will start at €460,000 ($538,039). The price includes the donor car, an Alfa Romeo GT.You can customize the car as you wish, which usually makes the sky be the limit for the prices. Among these special requests is 620 hp for the turbocharged V6. On the Giulia GTA, it delivers 398(534 hp).Since we last talked about the Totem GTElectric, it presented some improvements. Instead of the 50.4-battery pack and a motor with 518 hp (386 kW) and 940 Nm (692 pound-feet), the final version counts on 63.9 kWh, 582 hp (434 kW), and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft). The GT Super is 150 kilograms (331 pounds) lighter than its electric sibling: the battery pack alone weighs 420 kg (926 lb).Although you can already reserve the GT Super, Totem Automobili warns that the car presented in the Instagram posts below is just a concept. The production version will take another year to be delivered. Unfortunately, the Italian company did not disclose if that’s due to development issues or the manufacturing of the GTElectric. We suspect that the GT Super will sell out before the GTElectric does.