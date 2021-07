2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon Rendered, It’s Just Wishful Thinking

SUV

When the Giulia was brand-spanking new, there was hearsay of a family-oriented body style. Citing people briefed on the matter, none other than Automotive News reported on the station wagon . But as fate would have it and as you're well aware, the longroof never saw the light of day.The Giulia Sportwagon imagined by pixel artist Sugar Chow is a kind reminder of what could’ve been, and the first question that springs to mind is pretty darn obvious. Why didn’t Alfa Romeo launch a sexy-looking station wagon considering that the 159 before it used to be offered as a Sportwagon?For starters, the Italians weren’t doing exactly well from a financial standpoint back then. Alfa Romeo still bleeds money due to underperforming sales on a global scale, especially in the U.S., which is why the company has canceled two exciting cars from its 2018 - 2022 roadmap . More specifically, the 600-horsepower GTV coupe and 800-horsepower 8C supercar got the axe.Alas, the automaker is now focused on bringing the twice-delayed Tonale crossover to market because the United States and Europe are crazy about crossovers nowadays. The C-segment sport utility vehicle will be joined by a smallerin 2023, the Brennero that’s named after the Brenner Pass.We also have to remember that even Ford is canceling the Mondeo in favor of a coupe-styled and high-riding liftback inspired by the Chinese-market Evos. Given these unfortunate circumstances, it wouldn’t have made sense for Alfa Romeo to expand the Giulia’s lineup with a more practical body style.