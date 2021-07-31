2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon Rendered, It’s Just Wishful Thinking

Arguably the best-looking compact executive sedan in production today, the Giulia entered the scene in 2015 for the 2016 model year with a rear- and all-wheel-drive platform. Giorgio is how the Ferrari-infused vehicle architecture is called, and Alfa Romeo also uses it for the Stelvio SUV.
When the Giulia was brand-spanking new, there was hearsay of a family-oriented body style. Citing people briefed on the matter, none other than Automotive News reported on the station wagon. But as fate would have it and as you're well aware, the longroof never saw the light of day.
The Giulia Sportwagon imagined by pixel artist Sugar Chow is a kind reminder of what could’ve been, and the first question that springs to mind is pretty darn obvious. Why didn’t Alfa Romeo launch a sexy-looking station wagon considering that the 159 before it used to be offered as a Sportwagon?
For starters, the Italians weren’t doing exactly well from a financial standpoint back then. Alfa Romeo still bleeds money due to underperforming sales on a global scale, especially in the U.S., which is why the company has canceled two exciting cars from its 2018 - 2022 roadmap. More specifically, the 600-horsepower GTV coupe and 800-horsepower 8C supercar got the axe.
Alas, the automaker is now focused on bringing the twice-delayed Tonale crossover to market because the United States and Europe are crazy about crossovers nowadays. The C-segment sport utility vehicle will be joined by a smaller SUV in 2023, the Brennero that’s named after the Brenner Pass.
We also have to remember that even Ford is canceling the Mondeo in favor of a coupe-styled and high-riding liftback inspired by the Chinese-market Evos. Given these unfortunate circumstances, it wouldn’t have made sense for Alfa Romeo to expand the Giulia’s lineup with a more practical body style.
