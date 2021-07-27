More on this:

Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo Marks the End of an Era Down Under

Alfa Romeo has officially bid farewell to the iconic 4C worldwide with the 33 Stradale Tributo, and now the special edition has been announced for Australia as well. 20 photos



Marking the end of the production run, the special edition Italian sports car has a striking Special Ville d’Este red exterior paint finish and gold wheels. Carbon fiber trim has been added to the front end, side mirror caps that also display the Italian flag, and roof of the Coupe, whereas the Spider has a carbon fiber roll bar.



Both body styles feature piano black front air intakes and rear diffusers, and ‘Centro Stile Alfa Romeo’ logos on the outside.



The red carbon fiber tub is dominant in the cabin, which otherwise has two-tone sports seats, leather-stitched upper dashboard panel, unique numbered badge on the center console, and ’33 Stradale Tributo’ dashboard insert.



Enhancing the soundtrack of the



Power still comes from the 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 237 HP (241 PS / 177 kW ) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.



The thrust is directed to the rear axle through a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission. Tipping the scales at just under 2,500 pounds (1,135 kg), the



Pricing for the 4C 33 Stradale Tributo Coupe starts at AU$123,000 (equal to US$90,584), and the Spider variant is AU$10,000 (US$7,365) more expensive.



Subsequent to retiring the 4C from Australia, Alfa Romeo’s lineup will consist of the Giulia sports sedan and Stelvio premium compact SUV , including their hot Quadrifoglio versions. Limited to only 15 cars, 10 Coupes and 5 Spiders, the 2021 Alfa Romeo 4C 33 Stradale Tributo is on its way to dealers as we speak, and customer deliveries will kick off next month.Marking the end of the production run, the special edition Italian sports car has a striking Special Ville d’Este red exterior paint finish and gold wheels. Carbon fiber trim has been added to the front end, side mirror caps that also display the Italian flag, and roof of the Coupe, whereas the Spider has a carbon fiber roll bar.Both body styles feature piano black front air intakes and rear diffusers, and ‘Centro Stile Alfa Romeo’ logos on the outside.The red carbon fiber tub is dominant in the cabin, which otherwise has two-tone sports seats, leather-stitched upper dashboard panel, unique numbered badge on the center console, and ’33 Stradale Tributo’ dashboard insert.Enhancing the soundtrack of the Alfa Romeo 4C , especially in the Dynamic and Race driving modes, is the Akrapovic titanium exhaust system.Power still comes from the 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 237(241 PS / 177) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.The thrust is directed to the rear axle through a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission. Tipping the scales at just under 2,500 pounds (1,135 kg), the open-top model takes a little over 4 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph (96 kph), and flat-out, it could do 160 mph (258 kph).Pricing for the 4C 33 Stradale Tributo Coupe starts at AU$123,000 (equal to US$90,584), and the Spider variant is AU$10,000 (US$7,365) more expensive.Subsequent to retiring the 4C from Australia, Alfa Romeo’s lineup will consist of the Giulia sports sedan and Stelvio premium compact, including their hot Quadrifoglio versions.

load press release