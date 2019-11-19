Alfa Romeo Details 2020 4C Spider for North America

2020 is the final model year of the 4C Spider, and production is limited to the NAFTA and APAC regions. The order books for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa closed two years ago, and as you all know, the mid-engined sports car is a rarefied breed pretty much everywhere around the world.
First things first, the 4C Spider for North America hasn’t been updated one bit as opposed to the Giulia and Stelvio for the 2020 model year. The price tag also happens to be higher than those two, starting at more than $67,000 excluding destination charge. The Italia package is arguably the most stunning to look at, featuring Misano Blue Metallic paintwork, Piano Black for the air intake and aerodynamic diffuser, and a plaque on the center console.
The “Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis” is put together at the Maserati factory in Modena, conjoined to a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and dry-clutch DCT. The powerplant’s cubic centimeters pay tribute to the 1750 engine from the 1960s, yet the 1.75-liter is an old design considering that it was also used by the Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde some five years ago.
Tuned to develop 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, you’ll have to keep that engine in check without any power steering assistance whatsoever. The lightweight sports car is much obliged to send the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle for a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.1 seconds. What about maximum velocity? Make that 160 miles per hour, thank you very much!
Tipping the scales at less than 2,500 pounds, the 4C Spider is available in no fewer than six colors for the exterior. In addition to the Italia-exclusive Misano Blue Metallic, Alfa Romeo sweetens the deal with Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat, Alfa Rosso, Basalt Gray, Black, and White paintwork.
The interior also features six possible combinations between black and red leather upholstery with red, yellow, black, tobacco, or yellow stitching and microfiber inserts.
Only 238 units of the 4C were sold in 2018 in the United States, almost a third of the 2015 zenith. Coincidence or not, this means the 4C is the rarest Alfa Romeo currently in production.
