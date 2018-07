2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Gets Cruise Control as Standard, Coupe Discontinued

The Coupe has been phased out for the 2019 model year, leaving the Spider to carry the supersport torch for Alfa Romeo. Standard content now includes cruise control and rear parking sensors (previously available through the Convenience Group Package). Since May 2018, the NHTSA mandates that all new cars sold in the U.S. must have a backup camera, and the 4C Spider has been equipped with one as well.In regard to stand-alone options, newities include carbon fiber mirror caps with or without the Italian flag, microfiber wrapped around the steering wheel, and a race-tuned suspension. All of the above were originally part of the now discontinued track packages, and as ever, the 1.75-liter turbo four-cylinder pushes out 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet through the Alfa TCT twin-clutch transmission.Zero to 60 miles per hour comes in 4.1 seconds, and according to the automaker, the 4C Spider can push itself up to 160 miles per hour. The engine, as a refresher, is sourced from the performance version of the Giulietta compact hatchback that Alfa Romeo doesn’t sell in the United States. Previously known as the Quadrifoglio Verde , the range-topping Giulietta now bears the name Veloce to set it apart from the Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover utility vehicle.In regard to customization, seven exterior colors are available. In no particular order, there are Giallo Prototipo (pictured), Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat, Alfa Rosso, Madreperla White Tri-Coat, White, Basalt Gray, and Black. As for the cockpit, there are six possible combinations available for the 2019 model year.From the standard black leather with red accent stitching, customers can also opt for yellow stitching and microfiber center inserts. Black and tobacco leather with tobacco accent stitching is the premium-oriented option for the cabin of the 4C Spider , whereas red leather with black stitching is as Alfa Romeo as it gets.