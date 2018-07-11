autoevolution
 

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets New Standard Equipment, More Options

11 Jul 2018, 16:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For the 2019 model year, Alfa Romeo has a handful of newities for the Giulia in the United States. The Ti Sport receives 19-inch five-hole aluminum wheels from the get-go, and that’s just the start of the good news. The Quadrifoglio, for example, now features 40/20/40 folding rear seats and anodized brake calipers.
24 photos
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package and 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package and 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione Package
In regard to optional extras, the Giulia can now be had with 17-inch Bright Cerchio aluminum wheels or 19-inch polished aluminum Y-spoke wheels. Lipari Gray Metallic and Imola Titanium Metallic have been added to the exterior color palette, and as far as the cabin is concerned, customers can now choose the Ice/Ice combo.

All trim levels are available with heating for the rear seats and a premium alarm system, and for those who want more specialness from the Italian compact executive sedan, no less than three exterior package options are available. In no particular order, these are the Nero Edizione (pictured), Ti Sport Carbon, and Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (exclusive to the Quadrifoglio).

In total, the U.S. range consists of six trim levels. Starting with the Giulia, then comes the Giulia Sport, Giulia Ti, Giulia Ti Sport, Giulia Ti Lusso, and Giulia Quadrifoglio. All non-Quadrifoglio models rely on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s also available as an option in the Jeep Wrangler (JL and JLU).

With 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet on tap, even the 2.0-liter can put up a show if you’re the kind who expects the Giulia to drive as well as it looks. Even with the 2.2-liter turbo diesel available in Europe, it doesn’t get sportier than this.

For even sportier cars, don’t forget that Alfa Romeo is working on the revival of the GTV and 8C. Both models were confirmed at the Capital Markets Day 2018 by Sergio Marchionne, with the GTV quoted at 600 horsepower and 8C at 700. At the same event, Fiat Chrysler presented the electrification strategy for all of its brands, and the bad news is that diesel will be phased out in the coming years.
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia US Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan Alfa Romeo
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 