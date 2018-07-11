2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets New Standard Equipment, More Options

For the 2019 model year, Alfa Romeo has a handful of newities for the Giulia in the United States. The Ti Sport receives 19-inch five-hole aluminum wheels from the get-go, and that’s just the start of the good news. The Quadrifoglio, for example, now features 40/20/40 folding rear seats and anodized brake calipers.

For even sportier cars, don’t forget that Alfa Romeo is working on the revival of the In regard to optional extras, the Giulia can now be had with 17-inch Bright Cerchio aluminum wheels or 19-inch polished aluminum Y-spoke wheels. Lipari Gray Metallic and Imola Titanium Metallic have been added to the exterior color palette, and as far as the cabin is concerned, customers can now choose the Ice/Ice combo.All trim levels are available with heating for the rear seats and a premium alarm system, and for those who want more specialness from the Italian compact executive sedan, no less than three exterior package options are available. In no particular order, these are the Nero Edizione (pictured), Ti Sport Carbon, and Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (exclusive to the Quadrifoglio).In total, the U.S. range consists of six trim levels. Starting with the Giulia, then comes the Giulia Sport, Giulia Ti, Giulia Ti Sport, Giulia Ti Lusso, and Giulia Quadrifoglio. All non-Quadrifoglio models rely on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s also available as an option in the Jeep Wrangler (JL and JLU).With 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet on tap, even the 2.0-liter can put up a show if you’re the kind who expects the Giulia to drive as well as it looks. Even with the 2.2-liter turbo diesel available in Europe, it doesn’t get sportier than this.For even sportier cars, don’t forget that Alfa Romeo is working on the revival of the GTV and 8C . Both models were confirmed at the Capital Markets Day 2018 by Sergio Marchionne, with the GTV quoted at 600 horsepower and 8C at 700. At the same event, Fiat Chrysler presented the electrification strategy for all of its brands, and the bad news is that diesel will be phased out in the coming years.