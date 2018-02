2018 Jeep Wrangler 2.0-liter Turbo Priced At $29,995

First things first, it must be highlighted that the Hurricane can be had exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF. That makes the 2.0-liter turbo $3,000 more expensive than the cheapest JL Wrangler on sale, and $1,000 more than the auto-equipped Pentastar V6.One forum member called Tod highlights that he received an email from the dealer, saying he’s “JB status, should be shipping soon.” In all likelihood, the Hurricane turbo-engined JL Wrangler models will start arriving at dealers across the United States of America late in the spring.The Pentastar is rated at 285 horsepower (213 kW) and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque, which is enough to pull off an off-road stunt as impressive as Jeep did in the Anti-Manifesto Super Bowl 2018 ad . As for the Hurricane, the 2.0-liter engine and eTorque mild-hybrid system develop 270 horsepower (201 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) combined, making the four-cylinder turbo the more interesting choice.A bit later on, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler will get two turbocharged diesel engines in the form of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 and the 2.2-liter Multijet I4. The latter is sourced from the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, while the 260-horsepower and 442-lb.ft. (598 Nm) EcoDiesel manufactured by VM Motori in Italy will be shared with the likes of the Grand Cherokee.Regarding the Wrangler-like Scrambler pickup truck, the U.S.-spec model will be offered with a choice of two engines: the Pentastar and EcoDiesel. And as expected from a Jeep-branded workhorse, towing and payload capacities are good, but not on par with the light-duty 2019 Ram truck. What the Scrambler is, though, is more capable off the beaten path than the Ram.