2018 Jeep Wrangler 2.0-liter Turbo Priced At $29,995

First things first, it must be highlighted that the Hurricane can be had exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF. That makes the 2.0-liter turbo
$3,000 more expensive than the cheapest JL Wrangler on sale, and $1,000 more than the auto-equipped Pentastar V6.
One forum member called Tod highlights that he received an email from the dealer, saying he’s “JB status, should be shipping soon.”
In all likelihood, the Hurricane turbo-engined JL Wrangler
models will start arriving at dealers across the United States of America late in the spring.
The Pentastar is rated at 285 horsepower (213 kW) and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque, which is enough to pull off an off-road stunt as impressive as Jeep did in the Anti-Manifesto Super Bowl 2018 ad
. As for the Hurricane, the 2.0-liter engine and eTorque mild-hybrid system develop 270 horsepower (201 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) combined, making the four-cylinder turbo the more interesting choice.
A bit later on, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler will get two turbocharged diesel engines in the form of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 and the 2.2-liter Multijet I4. The latter is sourced from the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, while the 260-horsepower and 442-lb.ft. (598 Nm) EcoDiesel
manufactured by VM Motori in Italy will be shared with the likes of the Grand Cherokee.
Regarding the Wrangler-like Scrambler pickup truck, the U.S.-spec model will be offered with a choice of two engines: the Pentastar
and EcoDiesel. And as expected from a Jeep-branded workhorse, towing and payload capacities are good, but not on par with the light-duty 2019 Ram truck. What the Scrambler is, though, is more capable off the beaten path than the Ram.