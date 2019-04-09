Alfa Romeo 4C Quadrifoglio Is Real, But You Can't Buy It

Spied a handful of times in 2014, the 4C Quadrifoglio no longer has camouflage to hide it from prying eyes. Alfa Romeo completed the prototype with production and one-off parts, and adding fuel to the fire, a second prototype has joined the original at the Heritage HUB.

33 photos



Turning our attention back to the 4C Quadrifoglio, Masterpilot Emiliano Perucca Orfei passes by them at the 10-minute mark of the following clip. Lots of carbon fiber, the Ferrari 488 Pista-inspired hood, and contrasting black detailing sets these cars apart from the 4C we all know and love.



More air intakes are also featured, helping the 1.75-liter turbo four-cylinder stay cool while improving the aerodynamic qualities of the car. The four-leaf clover on the front fenders give away the go-faster makeover, but



Before the Giulia came around, the Giulietta with the 1.75-liter engine used to be called Quadrifoglio Verde as a tribute to Alfa Romeo racing cars since 1923. Right after the Second World War, the clover has also been used for higher trim levels of road-going models.



Harald Wester, who’s now the chief operating officer at Maserati, used to head Alfa Romeo until May 2016. During his tenure as chief exec, Wester did mention the four-cylinder turbo could be upgraded from 240 to 270 PS (237 to 266 horsepower) without too much effort.



For some reason or another, the 4C QV never made it into production despite the expectations. Alfa Romeo wouldn’t have made a profit on it either given how little demand there is for the 4C regardless of trim, edition, and body style.



Speaking of which,



Inaugurated at the beginning of April 2019 on the space where Officina 81 used to be, the site is spread across 15,000 square meters. No fewer than 250 cars are exhibited at the Heritage HUB out of a collection of more than 600.Turning our attention back to the 4C Quadrifoglio, Masterpilot Emiliano Perucca Orfei passes by them at the 10-minute mark of the following clip. Lots of carbon fiber, the Ferrari 488 Pista-inspired hood, and contrasting black detailing sets these cars apart from the 4C we all know and love.More air intakes are also featured, helping the 1.75-liter turbo four-cylinder stay cool while improving the aerodynamic qualities of the car. The four-leaf clover on the front fenders give away the go-faster makeover, but Alfa Romeo didn’t say a word about the performance figures or even the nomenclature of the 4C Quadrifoglio.Before the Giulia came around, the Giulietta with the 1.75-liter engine used to be called Quadrifoglio Verde as a tribute to Alfa Romeo racing cars since 1923. Right after the Second World War, the clover has also been used for higher trim levels of road-going models.Harald Wester, who’s now the chief operating officer at Maserati, used to head Alfa Romeo until May 2016. During his tenure as chief exec, Wester did mention the four-cylinder turbo could be upgraded from 240 to 270 PS (237 to 266 horsepower) without too much effort.For some reason or another, the 4C QV never made it into production despite the expectations. Alfa Romeo wouldn’t have made a profit on it either given how little demand there is for the 4C regardless of trim, edition, and body style.Speaking of which, the 4C Coupe is dead in North America following the 2018 model year. Care to guess how many examples of the breed – including spiders – were sold last year in the United States? Make that 238 units. Over in Europe, 421 were sold in 2018.