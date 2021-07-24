Five Wedge-Shaped Concept Cars that Shocked the World

Twenty years later and I can say I've grown out of it, but I still think that wedge-shaped cars are among the greatest automotive creations out there. Especially the wild concept cars that hailed from Italy in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
I'm talking about show cars like the Ferrari 512S Modulo and Bizzarini Manta, designs that took the automotive world by storm and set a new styling trend that lasted for more than two decades. These are the five wildest creations that helped kick off the wedge-design era.Alfa Romeo Carabo
Designed by Marcello Gandini while working at Bertone, the Alfa Romeo Carabo was among the first wedge-shaped concept cars ever created. Based on the chassis of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a rather curvaceous design, the Carabo left the entire audience at the 1968 Paris Motor Show in awe due to its heavily angular lines, flat profile, and iridescent green and orange livery.
A fully functional vehicle, the Carabo borrowed all underpinnings from the Alfa Romeo 33, including the mid-mounted, 2.0-liter V8 engine rated at 230 horsepower.Bizzarrini Manta
Also introduced in 1968, the Manta was Giorgetto Giugiaro's first vehicle designed for his then-new company, Ital Design. It was based on the Bizzarrini P538 race car and stands out thanks to the continuous curve that runs from the nose to the tail. For this design feature, the Manta is credited to having pioneered the one-box car design.
Following several ownership changes, the Manta was restored to its original specifications in the early 2000s, with the final result winning an award at the 2005 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.Ferrari 512S Modulo
Arguably the wildest-looking concept car on this list, the Ferrari 512S Modulo debuted at the 1970 Geneva Motor Show. Design by Paolo Martin at Pininfarina, the Modulo had an extremely flat body, even when compared to other wedge-shaped concepts, and featured a canopy-style glass roof that slid forward to permit entry into the cabin.
The Modulo retained the race car's engine, a 5.0-liter V12 rated at an impressive 550 horsepower, but the drivetrain was eventually removed to allow the coachbuilder to finish the project. Due to delays, the concept was unveiled in Geneva without the V12. Ferrari claimed at the time that the Modulo could hit a top speed of 220 mph.
In 2014, the unique show car was sold to James Glickenhaus, who restored it in time for the 2018 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.
While not as outlandish as the Ferrari Modulo, Bertone's Stratos Zero concept raised quite a few eyebrows when it broke cover at the 1970 Turin Motor Show. And it wasn't just the highly angular and flat shape. The Stratos Zero was also devoid of traditional doors, featuring a windshield that opened upward to allow access into the cockpit.
There was also the triangular engine hood hinged on one side, the striking orange paint, and the massive rear tires.
Like many wedge concepts from the era, the Stratos Zero did not go into production, but it inspired the Lancia Stratos HF prototype that debuted a year later. The latter previewed the iconic Lancia Stratos produced from 1973 to 1978. Some years later, Bertone created the Sibilo concept, a much milder version of the Stratos Zero.
Of course, I couldn't leave Maserati out of this list. The Boomerang came a bit late to the wedge concept party, but it was futuristic enough to make an impression at the 1971 Turin Motor Show. It debuted as a non-functional model in Italy, but the company managed to put a 4.7-liter V8 behind the seats in time for the 1972 Geneva Motor Show.
By then, Maserati had already borrowed many of the Boomerang's design cues for the mass-produced Bora. The concept moved into private ownership as early as 1974 and started making public appearances again in the 1990s. The Boomerang was restored in 2000 and won a few awards at various Concours events.
Word has it that the Boomerang served as inspiration for many of Giugiaro's production car designs throughout the 1970s, including the Lotus Esprit, first-gen Volkswagen Passat and Golf, and the third-generation Maserati Quattroporte.
De Tomaso Pantera, BMW M1, Maserati Khamsin, and the Ferrari 308 GT4 were all reminiscent of the early wedge-shaped designs.
And this trend extended well into the 1980s when most automakers were still rolling out wedge-shaped (albeit boxier) automobiles. Notable examples from this era include the DeLorean DMC 12, Ferrari F40, and the Subaru XT, just to name a few. It's a trend that may not return anytime soon, but now we have the Tesla Cybertruck to remind us of the golden era of sharp styling cues and an abundance of horizontal lines.
