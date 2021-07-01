Supercar Blondie Drives "UFO Car" to Surprise Jeffree Star

You know how in Men in Black they say Dennis Rodman is an alien and somebody jokes he's not wearing a very good disguise? Well, Supercar Blondie must love the movie, because her first move behind the wheel of a UFO car is to drive up to Jeffree Star's house. You know... because he doesn't look of this world either.
Before we focus on the people involved and their reactions, let's dig up some info on the car itself. As you've probably guessed, we're not dealing with a sort of art project. And just like the 2016 Ford "Consumer Car", this is connected to the Peterson Automotive Museum.
The four-wheeled wedge is dubbed "The Lo Res Car" and it's going up for auction. It's supposed to depict the Lamborghini Countach, an iconic Italian supercar. But Rem D. Koolhaas and the United Nude team boiled down all the details to this simple shape vaguely reminiscent of the Tesla Cybertruck.
As for its construction, it consists of an angular steel frame wrapped in smoked polycarbonate bodywork. Basically, it's like the stealth bomber meets a fish tank. Right at the beginning of the video, you'll see Supercar Blondie pulling up to a large house. The whole body lifts up from the front of the vehicle. The interior isn't exactly spacious, but there's just enough room for the tandem seating of the two celebs.
It's not fair to call this a never-before-seen UFO, as the YouTuber does in her social media posts. It won a design award from Wallpaper magazine in 2016 and was part of the music video New Freezer by Rich the Kid featuring Kendrick Lamar, released in 2017 (see below).
But Supercar Blondie's channel is an amazing platform for such a creation, and Jeffree Star's connection will make it even more popular. While this video is brand new, the social media posts on the Countach UFO have already racked up a few tens of millions of views.
We get that this is supposed to be an art piece, but if you look at it as a vehicle of the future, it fails. Like a movie prop car from the 1990s, it jiggles over every bump. But at least it's powered by electricity and not some scooter engine.
The four-wheeled wedge is dubbed "The Lo Res Car" and it's going up for auction. It's supposed to depict the Lamborghini Countach, an iconic Italian supercar. But Rem D. Koolhaas and the United Nude team boiled down all the details to this simple shape vaguely reminiscent of the Tesla Cybertruck.
As for its construction, it consists of an angular steel frame wrapped in smoked polycarbonate bodywork. Basically, it's like the stealth bomber meets a fish tank. Right at the beginning of the video, you'll see Supercar Blondie pulling up to a large house. The whole body lifts up from the front of the vehicle. The interior isn't exactly spacious, but there's just enough room for the tandem seating of the two celebs.
It's not fair to call this a never-before-seen UFO, as the YouTuber does in her social media posts. It won a design award from Wallpaper magazine in 2016 and was part of the music video New Freezer by Rich the Kid featuring Kendrick Lamar, released in 2017 (see below).
But Supercar Blondie's channel is an amazing platform for such a creation, and Jeffree Star's connection will make it even more popular. While this video is brand new, the social media posts on the Countach UFO have already racked up a few tens of millions of views.
We get that this is supposed to be an art piece, but if you look at it as a vehicle of the future, it fails. Like a movie prop car from the 1990s, it jiggles over every bump. But at least it's powered by electricity and not some scooter engine.