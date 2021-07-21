Lamborghini Countach 50th Anniversary Design Study Would Make Ferruccio Proud

On March 11th of 1971, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese revealed a wedge-shaped supercar in bright yellow at the Geneva Motor Show at 10 o’clock in the morning. Countach LP 500 is the name of the said prototype, with LP standing for a longitudinal mid-engine layout rather than the Miura’s transverse design and 500 standing for a 5.0-liter V12.
The wedge-shaped profile, pop-up headlights, and upward-opening scissor doors made a few jaws drop. Following a bucketload of critical acclaim, chief engineer Paolo Stanzani, test driver Bob Wallace, and the legendary Marcello Gandini got to work, morphing the concept into a production car.
After three long years of refining the design on a shoestring budget, the Countach LP 400 couldn’t launch at a worse time. In the wake of the oil crisis, Ferruccio Lamborghini sold the company to Georges-Henri Rossetti and René Leimer. They filed for bankruptcy in 1978, but as fate would have it, the assemby line of the illustrious supercar didn’t come to a grinding halt.
Just under 2,000 units were produced over five series until 1990, and the final variant holds a special place in Lamborghini’s troubled history as the most refined and fastest Countach of them all. Restyled by Horacio Pagani, the 25th Anniversary is good for up to 295 kilometers per hour (183 mph).
Superseded by the Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador, the Countach inspired ARC Design to create a modernized version of the V12-powered flagship Lamborghini. “50th Anniversary” is how the pixel artists call their design study, which features the cleaner lines of the Prototipo and LP 400.
Modernized with cameras instead of mirrors, laser, and LED lights, the retro-modern bull flaunts three third brake lights into the rear edges of the glass engine cover. The aerodynamic diffuser-integrated exhaust system is gorgeous in its own right. As for the interior, the biggest change over the Aventador for the 2021 model year is the portrait-oriented touchscreen multimedia system that would make a Tesla Model S blush with awe.
After three long years of refining the design on a shoestring budget, the Countach LP 400 couldn’t launch at a worse time. In the wake of the oil crisis, Ferruccio Lamborghini sold the company to Georges-Henri Rossetti and René Leimer. They filed for bankruptcy in 1978, but as fate would have it, the assemby line of the illustrious supercar didn’t come to a grinding halt.
Just under 2,000 units were produced over five series until 1990, and the final variant holds a special place in Lamborghini’s troubled history as the most refined and fastest Countach of them all. Restyled by Horacio Pagani, the 25th Anniversary is good for up to 295 kilometers per hour (183 mph).
Superseded by the Diablo, Murcielago, and Aventador, the Countach inspired ARC Design to create a modernized version of the V12-powered flagship Lamborghini. “50th Anniversary” is how the pixel artists call their design study, which features the cleaner lines of the Prototipo and LP 400.
Modernized with cameras instead of mirrors, laser, and LED lights, the retro-modern bull flaunts three third brake lights into the rear edges of the glass engine cover. The aerodynamic diffuser-integrated exhaust system is gorgeous in its own right. As for the interior, the biggest change over the Aventador for the 2021 model year is the portrait-oriented touchscreen multimedia system that would make a Tesla Model S blush with awe.