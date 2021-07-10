Next-Gen Dodge Charger Imagined in Tasty Sketch, Electrification Ignored for Now

Coming up with the next Charger is going to one of those monumental tasks that designers will love and dread at the same time. Penning the future generation of the long-running performance model is going to be exciting, but given the importance associated with the charge, it will no doubt come with a fair dose of stress as well.
Well, that second part is only true for the Stellantis-employed designers. The rest of the world's pencil men and women are free to come up with the wildest ideas, and they won't risk losing their jobs. The worst they can expect is a mean comment pointing out the flaws of their creation, but anyone who regularly posts their work online should probably be used to that by now.
So far, all the renderings we've seen are just mild reinterpretations of the current seventh-gen Charger. To be fair, the contemporary model has a great design, so it makes sense to imagine that Dodge will opt for an incremental evolution instead of anything radical when it comes to releasing the new version.
Let's face it, though, no matter how good the current one is and how great the new one will be, it would still be quite boring. It's always more exciting to have something fresh, something that explores new directions and possibilities, something that pushes the boundaries. Just look at the Tesla Cybertruck: love it or hate it, you can't deny it's a (wedge-shaped) breath of fresh air in today's rather conservatory approach to car design.
This sketch, signed by Indian artist Adhiyash Mestry, definitely explores the possibility of taking the Dodge Charger in a new direction. Instead of the rounded shapes of today's model, the one envisioned by Adhiyash seems to draw inspiration from the blocky Audi Quattro of the '80s, and it suits the American model just fine. The fact it's a coupe helps, no question about it, but we see no reason why this styling couldn't fit the body of a sedan just as well.
The author includes a #V8 in his list of hashtags, but he really didn't need to. You only have to look at the massive grille to realize that if this Charger is to have any sort of electrification, it's only of the hybrid type - which might very well be how electrons make their way into the Dodge performance range.
