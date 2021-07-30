Cristiano Fiorio Will Be Responsible for Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 Success

Cristiano Fiorio is the new responsible for the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team and will report directly to Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of Alfa Romeo. The move follows the renewal of the partnership between the Italian brand and Sauber Motorsport, and it will be Fiorio's job to maximize results and return on investment.
Alfa Romeo's presence in Formula 1 will continue to play a key role in the brand's future, even if the Milanese marque is going through a paradigm shift towards electrification. Alfa Romeo plans to use Formula 1 as a laboratory to improve its future models, including those that will come with a charging plug. Naturally, the Italian brand will also profit from the marketing opportunities brought by its presence in the most expensive branch of motorsport.
The new responsible for Alfa Romeo's Formula 1 team has been with the FCA Group since 2013. Cristiano Fiorio was born in Turin (Italy) in 1972 and was previously responsible for Advertising, Digital, Events, Sponsorships, and Trade Fairs for all FCA brands. Before that role, he was responsible of Brand Marketing Communication for the EMEA region at FCA.
If you remember the launch of the new Fiat 500 electric model, you should know that he led the team behind the event. Previously, Mr. Fiorio has handled brand promotion throughout the FCA Group, as well as licensing and merchandising. While his earlier job description may not be impressive for the layperson, we will have you know that it was complicated.
The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team is based in Hinwil, Switzerland, and has Jan Monchaux as technical chief, while the team chief is Frédéric Vasseur. Before being named Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen, the team was known as Sauber and has nurtured talents like Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Michael Schumacher.
Currently, the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen team has numbers 99 and 7 on the grid, and those single-seaters are raced by 27-year-old Italian Antonio Giovinazzi and 41-year-old Kimi Räikkönen. The latter was the 2007 Formula 1 World Champion, but the Finnish racing driver, nicknamed "The Iceman," is also known for his reserved personality and straightforward way of speaking.
