Alfa Romeo Racing Extends Sauber Partnership With New Multi-Year F1 Deal

Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport have decided to extend their F1 partnership with a multi-year deal set to continue well into this new decade. Alfa Romeo sees Formula 1 as a vital test bed as the Italian brand continues on its path toward electrification. 7 photos



“As a historic Italian automotive brand, Alfa Romeo was born on the racetrack,” said Alfa Romeo CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato. “Today, we are proud to continue honoring that racing DNA by placing it at the heart of the future of our brand. We are driven by passion and excellence. Formula One represents a cutting-edge laboratory for the future electrification of our range, fully coherent with our vision for the coming years. Furthermore, motorsports brings the incomparable global exposure we wish to leverage for a successful future.”



Since its official return to Formula 1 back in 2018, Alfa Romeo has developed multiple exciting young drivers such as Charles Leclerc (now at Ferrari) and Antonio Giovinazzi. They’ve also brought back former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen. Next year, the team expects to take a massive step forward thanks to major regulation changes that include a new budget cap and ground effects-focused designs.



As it stands now,



Its relationship with Sauber will drive developments that will continue to reflect on production cars – such was the case with the development of the Giulia GTA and GTAm , Alfa Romeo's latest performance sedans. Alfa Romeo Racing has amassed just 2 points in the 2021 Constructor Standings and is currently ranked ahead of just Williams and Haas. That being said, their drivers haven't looked bad at all, finishing just outside the points on several occasions, instead of well towards the back of the grid. It was Kimi Raikkonen who secured a point at Baku while finishing less than a second behind McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo (P9), with Giovinazzi taking his point in Monaco thanks to a P10 finish.

