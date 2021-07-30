2 Michael Schumacher's Son Stars In Mercedes-Benz Commercial, It's Just The Start

Michael Schumacher Documentary Will Arrive in September on Netflix

The Schumacher family has approved the official documentary film on Michael Schumacher's career and life. SCHUMACHER is scheduled to air on September 15, 2021, on Netflix. Here is what we know about the biopic. 23 photos



Viewers are promised a story that will bring them closer to the multi-layered personality of the seven-time world champion. The film's producers have included interviews with both of Michael's children,



Naturally, like in



The Finnish driver is one of the few who managed to snag two F1 world champion titles during Schumacher's reign in Formula 1. The other two drivers who managed to beat Michael Schumacher during his best ears in Formula 1 were Damon Hill in 1996 and Jacque Villeneuve in 1997. Michael Schumacher still has five consecutive Formula 1 World Championship titles, the most ever, to this day.



The The release date is just 30 years after the German F1 legend made his debut in Formula 1, back in Belgium. However, the biopic will follow Michael Schumacher's life from the early days of his career, back when he lived in Kerpen, Germany, and he was a rising star of karting. From there, fans will be able to review the career of one of the best drivers ever to have raced in Formula 1. Many regard Michael Schumacher to be the best modern Formula 1 driver.Viewers are promised a story that will bring them closer to the multi-layered personality of the seven-time world champion. The film's producers have included interviews with both of Michael's children, Mick and Gina, as well as his wife Corinna Schumacher. According to Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's long-time press officer, this movie is the family's gift to their beloved husband and father.Naturally, like in the Senna biopic , viewers will be able to watch interviews with Schumacher’s greatest rivals from back in the day, as well as other important names in Formula 1. Therefore, we will also get to see Ralf Schumacher, Jean Todt (FIA chief and former team boss), Luca di Montezemolo (former Ferrari boss), Bernie Ecclestone (former F1 boss), along with David Coulthard, Sebastian Vettel, and Mika Hakkinen.The Finnish driver is one of the few who managed to snag two F1 world champion titles during Schumacher's reign in Formula 1. The other two drivers who managed to beat Michael Schumacher during his best ears in Formula 1 were Damon Hill in 1996 and Jacque Villeneuve in 1997. Michael Schumacher still has five consecutive Formula 1 World Championship titles, the most ever, to this day.The Schumacher film is directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, and Michael Wech, who are also the writers, while Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nöcker are the producers. The latter two are responsible for a documentary on German tennis legend Boris Becker