Alfa Romeo Could Have Made a Mustang: Meet the FNM Onça

You may think that belongs to a Marvel multiverse, but the truth is that it happened in Brazil in 1966, just a couple of years after the original car appeared. We will tell you the story of the FNM Onça. Ironically, Onça means Jaguar, in English, which adds another brand to this automotive salad.
If you check the pictures, you will say that this car is not really an Alfa Romeo, as the name would make evident. The story is not that simple. To understand it, you first have to be introduced to FNM (Fábrica Nacional de Motores, or National Engine Factory, in Portuguese).
This company was founded in 1942 by the dictator Getúlio Vargas. He also created Petrobras (the Brazilian state-owned oil company), CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional), and several other businesses that aimed to industrialize the country. At first, it produced Wright radial piston engines for airplanes, but the first ones to leave the factory did so only in 1946, when the Second World War was already over. It soon became clear that it would have to do something else to stay alive.
It was only in 1960 that the first Alfa Romeo passenger car made under license by FNM appeared. It was called the FNM JK. Based on the Alfa Romeo 2000, it got its name from the Brazilian president at the time, Juscelino Kubitschek, who also presented the new Brazilian capital, Brasília, in the same year. In the Cuore Sportivo, what you find is not the Alfa Romeo badge, but that from FNM (above). Four years later, a military coup obliged the company to change the car’s name to FNM 2000.
By 1965, the company was not in good shape. Major Jorge Alberto Silveira Martins – FNM’s president at the time – decided it needed a local project to sell more and ordered a car with the best chances of success.
Puma, one of the most famous cars built in Brazil. Malzoni then asked the designer Anísio Campos for something similar to the Ford Mustang, which was selling like hotcakes.
The first prototype was rapidly developed, but FNM had an issue: Alfa Romeo had to approve the car production. The company sent a prototype to Italy, and another one was put to tests by Hamílcar Barone, the chief engineer at FNM. In his first ride with the car, the roof liner fell on his head at high speed. Thankfully, no one got hurt. The cause was that the air had invaded the roof liner through the hollow A-pillars. At high speed, the whole thing blew over Barone’s head. The (short-lived) production version fixed that.
It was surprising that FNM sent the car in such a crude development stage for Alfa Romeo’s approval. The Brazilian company was so confident everything would go well that it officially presented the Onça at the 1966 São Paulo Motor Show and started selling it. Until Alfa Romeo pulled the brakes on the whole thing, four vehicles had already been sold and delivered. The limited number was due to the extremely high price.
The trip was of around 700 kilometers (435 miles). Malzoni would then install the body on the chassis and send the car back 700 km to FNM for the factory to install the interior, finish the car, and deliver it to customers. It was clearly not a cost-effective process from the very start.
While the 2000 had 2.72 meters (107.1 inches) of wheelbase, FNM’s Mustang-like coupe had only 2.50 m (98.4 in). The 22 centimeters (8.7 in) less in that measure made it a tail-happy rear-wheel-drive car, something the low weight helped to maximize. The Onça was 4.43 m (174.4 in) long, 1.67 m (65.8 in) wide, and 1.29 m (50.8 in) tall.
kW). Even the TIMB, a spicier version of the 2000, lacked that engine, as Ricardo Oppi told us.
“The engine number’s first letters were AR (Alfa Romeo), not FNM, as those produced in Brazil. This engine was supposed to be on the TIMB, but FNM never used it in that product. It was a much stronger 2-liter engine, with 129 hp (96 kW) thanks to more compression and two Solex 50 carburetors.”
If you are wondering who’s Oppi, he is the man that rebuilt/restored two of the only four Onças ever delivered to customers. Last July 20, he celebrated 20 years of finding the very first Onça. A fifth one, built by a Lumimari employee with one of the laminated bodies, was not official and ended up destroyed in a crash shortly after being manufactured.
Oppi had no idea what they were talking about, but he always checked their tips. It required persistence: he had to ask the owner three times to see the vehicle. When he was finally allowed to have a look at it, Oppi realized what he had found.
The car restorer ended up buying two cars in the same yard: the FNM and a Moldex, another really rare Brazilian vehicle. However, it was the Onça that required more attention: its chassis was buried 40 cm (15.8 in) on the ground and was rotten, which meant the car could break in half if Oppi and his team were not cautious enough to take it to the shop.
Oppi then bought a used JK as a donor car to recreate a trustworthy structure. The FRP body also required a lot of attention. While it looked red, the car restorer discovered that it was actually olive green. The original color was then used to repaint the car.
Whenever the restorer bought a new vehicle, he called car collectors that could become “investors” in the restoration process, as Oppi likes to call them. The Onça had three of them, making it take more time than it usually would.
The Second Onça
At that time, the word of an Onça had already spread, and one of Oppi’s investors told him he wanted one. In 2008, Oppi was told that there was one parked in a reserved place and in great condition.
After talking to the investor, Oppi got the authorization to try to buy that car. He then spoke with the owner and told him of a car collector that wanted his rare Onça. After hearing how much Oppi was authorized to offer, the car owner gave him the car keys and said he wanted him to restore his FNM instead. Oppi left with a frustrated investor and another job to handle.
The original color was red, but the owner asked Oppi to paint it with a metallic red. The car restorer kept a sample of the initial paint job (just in case) and gave the car the appearance it now has. It was with this Onça that Oppi learned how it (mis)behaved.
“One day, I took it for a drive, and it hit 230 km/h (on the odometer) in a straight line. It was really fast, but curves made you miss home. The plastic body has tiny steel wires and no structure to cope with the chassis’s twist, which makes it bends a lot.”
“In a curve to the right, the left door opened. While I was trying to close it, the right door opened. I then decided to tie them with a rope. That was when the rear window popped out. Depending on how hard I took the bends, I could wave goodbye to the ones watching me through the gap that appeared between the roof and the windscreen…”
Oppi then learned that that Onça was in good condition because his owner was too scared of it to really drive it. After it was finally restored, the Onça won multiple prizes in classic car shows in Brazil and got back to its owner’s garage. It eventually goes out for a quick spin and gets back to where it is really safe: a parking spot.
Just like the animal that gives it a name, the Onça may look like a Mustang, but it is a dangerous endangered feline. Apart from these pictures, chances are you’ll never see one “in the flesh.”
