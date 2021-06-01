Alfa Romeo Giulia Wagon Render Depicts Ideal BMW 3 Series Touring Rival

We know that Alfa Romeo aren’t looking to trip over their own feet, which is why if you need something more practical than a Giulia sedan, you can always opt for the Stelvio, a genuine X3/GLC-rivaling compact SUV.
That said, we’d love to see the Italian carmaker put the squeeze on its German rivals even more. A wagon variant of the Giulia should be a formidable foe to the likes of the BMW 3 Series Touring, the Audi A4 Avant, or the Mercedes C-Class Estate—especially in Europe.
Certain markets around the globe still hold station wagons in high regard, regardless of size and segment. Sure, there might come a day when premium brands will abandon this form factor altogether in their quest for profits, but that day has yet to arrive. Besides, trends tend to be cyclical, so you never know when wagons might become cool again.
Since we’re already hypothesizing about this stuff, let’s try to imagine the type of buyer who would be attracted to an Alfa Romeo Giulia wagon, such as this one rendered by Sugar Design. He or she would probably have to appreciate premium brands in general while also being fans of dynamic styling and sporty driving characteristics.
Once you take into account the needs of, say, a small family, you can start to slowly talk yourself into buying the station wagon version of an executive sports sedan, seen as how its driving dynamics would be superior to those of the equivalent SUV/crossover. In other words, it’s more fun to drive a 3 Series Touring rather than an X3, and we’re pretty sure you’d enjoy driving a Giulia wagon over the Stelvio as long as you value handling, maneuverability, and stability over comfort and a little more overall room.
As for the visuals, this render looks pretty darn sporty, thanks to the Giulia’s bold arches and flowing lines. It’s clearly based on the Quadrifoglio version, so you could also throw it at the RS4 Avant or the upcoming M3 Touring in flagship spec form.
Alfa Romeo has had success in the past with wagon models, the most recent example being the 159 Sportwagon (SW), so who’s to say they couldn’t replicate that recipe with the Giulia? Unfortunately, the carmaker currently has no plans to build a Giulia wagon, at least not officially.
